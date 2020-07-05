Joe Judge Brings Bill Belichick's Leadership Council Model to the Giants

In some ways, the responsibility Bill Belichick placed on Joe Judge is remarkable.

Take a look at the judge's assignment for the 2019 season – do the demanding job of coordinating special teams, and by the way, add position coach duties (wide receivers) to the already crowded hours of your day. This is not common practice, giving a coordinator a dueling role: coaching catchers on an NFL team is a full-time job.

There was even more, below the surface, Belichick sometimes asked Judge to manage during Judge's eight years with the Patriots. Belichick comes out as a curmudgeon, but he understands the value of keeping the lines of communication open with his players. To that end, Belichick formed a leadership council in New England and assigned Judge as the primary liaison for the coaching staff to interact with that select group.

So it's no surprise that the head coach for the first time transferred that concept to the Giants.

"We definitely will," Judge told The Post recently. "Nothing has been formally structured right now. Usually those start to emerge in the spring. Really with our new exposure to these players, we wanted to go ahead and get through the spring."

Spring and early summer were filled with all sorts of virtual and remote dissemination of COVID-19-driven soccer information, as well as several discussions of the social justice issues brought about by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mainly, Judge discussed this with some of the older players on the list.

"But it's not going to silence anyone's voice," Judge said. "All conversations are open to all players."

The team captains for Judge's first season with the Giants will be chosen by his teammates in the locker room.

"They need to represent the team, and you want to emphasize to them that it is not a popularity contest," Judge said. "You are choosing people to represent you."

Judge, with input from his coaching staff, will select the players to form his leadership council. This will be done at training camp or closer to the start of the season.

"We will catch some guys that we think represent a bigger part of the team," said Judge. "We don't have a small specific number. I've been exposed to all the different ways of doing it, be it a type per position or types of different ages. For us, we have to identify the composition of our team at training camp and see which one it's the best option we can do with that. "

Taking into account a "suggestion", more like a directive, from co-owner John Mara, Tom Coughlin created a leadership council after the 2006 season, and helped him save his job.

It will be interesting to see which players make the judge cut. Two giant Giants leaders and captains, Eli Manning and Zak DeOssie, recently retired. Given the abundance of youth and the lack of success in recent years, there are few slam-dunk options.

Saquon Barkley is just 23 years old and entering his third season in the NFL, but he is a natural candidate. Daniel Jones, also 23, is the starting quarterback, but he's probably not ready yet. Receiver Sterling Shepard, unbelievably, is the oldest veteran of the Giants, at five, and he is highly respected.

Nate Solder or Kevin Zeitler are possibilities from the offensive line. Defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson is solid but might not fit the personality profile. Jabrill Peppers is a fierce competitor and could be admitted in just his second year with the Giants. Linebacker Blake Martinez will make defensive calls, but he is a newcomer, as is James Bradberry, the high-priced free-agent cornerback.

Nate Ebner, a special team ace who signed this offseason, was on the leadership council with the Patriots and is therefore very familiar with what Judge wants and expects.

It is a delicate balance. The judge wants players who represent the entire wardrobe, young and old, from top to bottom, people who have something to say and are willing to say it. In New England, the leadership group was not made up of a group of Tom Brady types. Ebner and Matthew Slater were on it on several occasions, as was Devin McCourty.

Belichick entrusted much of the formation and implementation of his leadership council to Judge and Jack Easterby, the team's development director and character trainer for the Patriots. Judge and Easterby spent six years together in New England. Easterby left for Texans in 2019 to become his executive vice president of team development.

"For me, the most important thing is, who is willing to talk to you?" Judge said. "You can tell the players that they are willing to come into your office and sit in front of you and tell you what is difficult to say. That is the guy who normally needs to represent the players, because he is not afraid to talk about what's going on. what to say.

"There are no secrets within the team. The locker room knows that. A guy can be a professional bowler or maybe everything that is being written in the newspapers, but everyone knows the guy who really is the guy."