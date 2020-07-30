John Lewis Delivers Final Message to Americans in Posthumous Opinion Article

The late Representative John Lewis delivered a final message to Americans in a posthumous opinion piece published Thursday, saying that "ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of the United States."

The 80-year-old Georgia congressman wrote the essay, printed in the New York Times, shortly before his death on July 18.

"While my time here has come to an end, I want you to know that you inspired me in the last days and hours of my life," Lewis's essay begins. "You filled me with hope for the next chapter in great American history when you used your power to make a difference in our society."

He then writes that Emmett Till, the 14-year-old black boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955, "was my George Floyd," leaving him fearful of "ungodly oppression," but later inspired by Dr.'s words. Martin Luther King Jr.

"He said that each of us has a moral obligation to stand up, speak and speak," Lewis wrote, referring to King. “When you see something that is not right, you must say something. You must do something. Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we call the Beloved Community, a nation and a world society at peace with itself. ”

Lewis, the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, where King delivered his famous "I Had a Dream" speech, also reiterated one of his own best-known quotes.

"Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by going into what I call good trouble, necessary trouble," Lewis wrote.

The lifelong legislator died earlier this month of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He had been diagnosed in December last year.

His funeral will take place on Thursday, with former President Barack Obama delivering the eulogy.