John Lewis: In Essay Published on His Funeral Day, Late Congressman Calls on Americans to "Let Liberty Ring"





The late congressman's words were sent to the newspaper two days before his death to be published on Thursday, the day of his funeral. Lewis, a cloak of the civil rights movement, said he was inspired by his last days by social justice reform and activism that has swept through the county after police killings of African-Americans.

"You filled me with hope for the next chapter in great American history when you used your power to make a difference in our society," he wrote. "Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion imposed the burdens of division. Across the country and the world, you leave race, class, age, language, and nationality aside to demand respect for human dignity." .

Lewis continued: "Emmett Till was my George Floyd. He was my Rayshard Brooks, Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor," adding that he was 15 years old at the time of Till's brutal death. "I will never forget the moment when it became so clear that it could easily have been me. In those days, fear restricted us like an imaginary prison, and the worrying thoughts of potential brutality committed for no understandable reason were the bars."

Born in Troy, Alabama, and the son of sharecroppers, Lewis began civil rights activism at a young age. He helped lead a voting rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on March 7, 1965, at the age of 25. That day, which became known as "Bloody Sunday," he and other protesters were brutally attacked by police who fractured his skull. The images from that day shocked the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was enacted by President Lyndon B. Johnson. He was also arrested more than 40 times during his days of activism.