Johnny Depp deliberately refuses to hit Amber Heard on the head

Johnny Depp denied Monday deliberately hitting his wife Amber Heard's head, alleging that his "foreheads may have collided" only when he tried to prevent her from assaulting him.

Depp, 57, was asked about the "litany of violence" he is accused of inflicting on his then-wife in his Los Angeles penthouse the night before Heard appeared on James Corden's "The Late Late Show" in December 2015.

Depp, who presented evidence in London court for the fifth day in his defamation trial, insisted that injuries would occur as he grabbed Heard to "close his arms" and stop his attacks on him.

"Did you mean to hit her?" his lawyer, David Sherborne, asked at the High Court in London.

"Not at all," Depp, 57, insisted.

Depp also blamed his wife for organizing a meeting while she had a restraining order against him, during which she taped him discussing the "head butt" incident.

“I hit you on the f … ing … forehead. That doesn't break your nose, "they told her with duct tape, they told the court.

When asked if he had "made up" the accidental head smash to explain the recording, Depp replied, "Certainly not, no."

Depp's lawyer also noticed a text message that Heard's father David Heard sent after the alleged incident, in which he said he knew his daughter needed help with his temper, as the actor did because of his problems with drinks and drugs.

"But I still love you as a father or brother," wrote Heard's father.

When asked if she would ever send that message to someone her daughter said had brutally attacked her, Depp replied, "Definitely not."

Depp is suing The Sun over an April 2018 article that said he was a "handcuff puncher," which he denies, and instead says that his "sociopathic" ex-wife was the violent one in his marriage.

Depp is also suing Heard for $ 50 million in the United States for allegedly defaming him in a Washington Post article on domestic abuse. That case should be heard next year.

