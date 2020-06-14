JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrate the wedding day

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers "really can't wait" to say "Yes, I do" in 2021.

On Saturday, "Bachelorette" students celebrated what would have been their wedding day, now postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"6.13.20 … Happy‘ What would have been the Wedding Day ’for us!" Fletcher started on Instagram. “As you know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams, but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Although I'm not going to marry you today aaaa @ jrodgers11, I know it will be worth the wait. "

She continued, "212021, podemos we can't wait for you."

Fletcher, 29, and Rodgers, 31, first met on "The Bachelorette" in 2016. They got engaged during the season 12 finale of that year.

Rodgers, the younger brother of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, also joked Saturday that he and Fletcher made alternative plans for their possible wedding.

“Today was going to be our wedding day. We were supposed to be husband and wife, and paint the city with all of our favorite people. Instead, we are painting a laundry room! At least he still has some white paint on 🤷🏽‍♂️, ”Rodgers joked on social media.

“As you know, we had to postpone our big day until next year, and although I would be very happy saying that I do it here covered in paint… I suppose the wedding of our dreams will have to wait a little longer. I love you @joelle_fletcher and can't wait to marry you in 2021! "he continued.

In March, Fletcher and Rodgers discussed the possibility of postponing their wedding.

"We don't want people to worry about traveling, so if so, we will consider possible rescheduling for next year, although that's not what we want to do," Rodgers said at the time, according to entertainment tonight.

Last summer, Rodgers again proposed to Fletcher, presenting the Texas native with a 5-carat Ring Concierge sparkler.