Jonah Goldberg calls the New York Times for apology & # 39; insane & # 39; for publishing Cotton's opinion piece

Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg, a contributor to Fox News, criticized Thursday of the New York Times after the newspaper issued what he called an "insane" apology for publishing an opinion piece Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., which asked the military to cancel the riots in American cities.

"This is the same newspaper that has published opinion pieces by a Taliban leader and [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan," Goldberg said in "Special report with Bret Baier. "" And this [Cotton's opinion] is an opinion that many Americans at least have some sympathy for and lost their minds there. It's crazy. "

DEMS TRASH NY TIMES ON HOME PAGE HOLDER TOO FAVORABLE TO TRUMP

Cotton's article, released Wednesday, called on the federal government to "send troops" to quell the violent uprisings following the death of George Floyd. The piece was greeted with an "open revolt" in the newspaper, with several employees tweeting in unison, "Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff at risk."

After the editor of the Times editorial page James Bennet and the editor of the Times A.G. Sulzberger defended the opinion piece, a spokeswoman released a statement Thursday night, alleging that Cotton's article should never have been published.

"We have examined the piece and the process that led to its publication. This review made clear that a hasty editorial process led to the publication of an opinion piece that did not meet our standards," the statement read. "As a result, we plan to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of published articles."

Host Bret Baier referred to Morning Consult survey in which 58 percent of respondents said they supported the use of the US military. USA to strengthen local law enforcement.

"I think the poll is a little off," Goldberg replied, "to the extent that I think a lot of people think that that means the National Guard, not necessarily the federal troops."

The contributor added that while he disagreed with Cotton's stance, the piece was "a perfectly legitimate thing."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.