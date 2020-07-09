Jonathan Swan: the Supreme Court ruling on Trump's tax documents & # 39; could have been worse & # 39; for the president

Axios national political journalist Jonathan Swan told "Bill Hemmer Reports" on Thursday that President Trump should be "quite satisfied" with the Supreme Court ruling that prevents Congress from immediately obtaining his tax returns and records financial months before the November elections.

"It could have been worse for him," Swan told host Bill Hemmer. "This could have been a decision in which Congress put its hands on its records and financial documents, and then it would have been public in about two minutes."

SUPREME COURT BLOCKS CONGRESS FROM OBTAINING TRUMP TAX RECORDS, SENDING CASE TO LOWER COURT

Swan added: "He probably would have had them already. This is the speed at which things are escaping from Congress."

The court declined to issue a final ruling on whether congressional committees can access Trump's financial records, turning the matter over to lower courts.

The case involves subpoenas from four House committees chaired by Democrats for bank and accounting records involving Trump and his family. The ruling means that it is highly unlikely that Congress will obtain the records before the November elections.

"We still don't know exactly how fast it will take place," Swan said, "but if the end result is that your financial records are not released before the election, which seems like the most likely outcome right now, that is a political victory for Donald Trump. "

In a separate ruling, the court declared Trump vulnerable to a subpoena on his financial and tax records by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., and also returned the matter to lower courts.

Triumph voiced his discontent with the higher court on Twitter, calling his decision unfair "to this Presidency or Administration" and "political prosecution".

Julia Musto of Fox News contributed to this report.