Judge rules that migrant children in government family detention centers must be released due to coronavirus





The ruling is part of an ongoing effort to free detained immigrants who are particularly susceptible to the coronavirus due to confined facility settings and the possibility of spread.

In her order, Judge Dolly M. Gee, of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, requested the prompt removal of migrant children who are in one of the three family detention centers, which are administered by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service and located in Texas and Pennsylvania.

Children should be released with their parents or "appropriate available sponsors or other available COVID-free non-assembled settings" with the consent of their parents or guardians, Judge Gee said.

As of June 8, there were 124 children in ICE custody, according to the ruling. The ruling, which requires children to be fired before July 17, applies to children who have resided at the three facilities for more than 20 days.