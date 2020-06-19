Juneteenth: Google Doodle marks 155th anniversary

Now, Google is jumping, too, commemorating the 155th anniversary of June 19, celebrated largely as the end of slavery in the United States, with a Google Doodle video.

Established in the first line of "Raise Every Voice and Sing," also called the Black National Anthem, the video begins with General Order No. 3, the order that General Union General Gordon Granger read to a group of enslaved people. in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. He notified them that they were no longer enslaved.

Over the course of 90 seconds, the video shows various scenes of black people both past and present, doing things like hanging out in a park, voting, and getting married.

Created in collaboration with artist Loveis Wise, music producer Elijah Jamal and narrator LeVar Burton, the Doodle seeks to educate and inform a swath of people who may not have been familiar with this aspect of black life, Burton said.