Kamaru Usman retains the welterweight title after overwhelming victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251

Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision to retain the welterweight title at UFC 251 on Saturday night.

It wasn't a very nice fight. Usman and Masvidal faced each other in most battles. The two tangled up on either side of the octagon as each fighter attempted to gain an advantage.

PETR YAN DETAINS ALDO, CLAIMS THE UFC BANTAMWEIGHT VACANCY BELT

Masvidal appeared to make good shots in the first two rounds, but it was Usman who gained control for the remainder of the bout, including several key takedowns.

It was Masvidal's first title challenge and his first loss since 2017.

Usman continues an impressive career through the UFC. He is 12-0 in the UFC and has not lost since 2013 when he was fighting in the Championship Fighting Alliance.

ROSE NAMAJUNAS DEFEATS JESSICA ANDRADE THROUGH THE DIVIDED DECISION AT UFC 251

The UFC 251 co-main event between Usman and Masvidal was invented just six days ago.

Usman and Masvidal have been fighting for quite some time. The two were on the verge of exploding during the week of the Super Bowl in Miami earlier this year.

The fight almost came after Usman appeared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" and confirmed that he and Masvidal were going to fight next, it was only a matter of time.

Masvidal was able to obtain a contract of his liking to fight in the short term against Usman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Gilbert Burns was supposed to fight Usman, but he contracted coronavirus.