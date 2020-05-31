Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Net Worth : Know About Income Of Every Family Member

Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Net Worth : It was all over for a decade when it started. You might be thinking about what it is! Have patience because we are going to reveal some unrevealed secrets about every member of a family who has been popular during this decade. Yes, we are going to talk about a royal family, whose royalty is not by birth. They are the Kardashian-Jenner family. This family had not been popular for centuries. It’s all their hard work that makes them stand in this position of being royal and popular as well. Every individual of the family had gained such a name and fame that it is really appreciable.

The fame they have earned is because of their performance in the reality TV show. Their hard work helped them to build an empire, which holds a supreme position in the world of celebrities. The members of the families, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, Rob, Kris, and Caitlyn are self-made stars. All these members are known by almost every individual who might not be knowing about his/her family member so well. It’s also true that they too were living a normal life in Calabasas as other families do. But it’s all their hard work and struggle that brings them out from the crowd.

The Net worth of each family member is challenging among themselves. They had been ranked from most to least wealthy. And through our list, the top position is held by..! Let’s see

Kylie Jenner Net worth

The net worth income had been revealed by an article published by Forbes. At the end of May, this report published details about the income of Kylie Jenner, which had been revealed by her team to media outlets and the beauty world. According to Forbes, Kylie is the youngest billionaire. In the past year also she had been rewarded with the same dignity. But the report also mentions that a very smaller profit had been earned by Kylie Cosmetics. Forbes also double-checked and found that Kylie had sold 51 percent of her beauty brands. The estimated worth, known through a magazine, is under $900.

Kim Kardashian West Net worth

In a report published by Forbes in July 2019, the net worth of Kim Kardashian-west is estimated to be around $350 million. The reason behind this success is the mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. The game had been downloaded over more than 45 million times, as mentioned by Parade. She had also earned a lot of profit from the Cosmetic Company she owns. The name of the company is KKW Beauty and it has earned more than $100 million, in the year 2018 sales. The companies launched by her for shapewear and Loungewear skims had contributed to her net income.

Khloe Kardashian Net Worth

She is the Third daughter of Kris and Kardashian, born in 1984. And if we talk about her net worth in terms of money, then it is $40 million. She had been working on various reality shows. She also served as an executive producer. She had been seen in the shows such as Khloe and Lamar, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, and Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. Other than these she is also under the deal of endorsement and sponsorship from Instagram. A clothing brand had also been co-founded by her.

Kris Jenner Net Worth

Kris Jenner’s net worth Income had been estimated at around $37.5 million. This had been revealed in a report published by Forbes in July 2018. She had served as executive producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashian. Also, as the manager, she had been taking 10 percent of her kid’s earnings. In the list of highest-paid celebrities, she stood at 84th position in the year 2018, but in 2019 she didn’t make the list.

Kourtney Kardashian Net Worth

The net worth income of Kourtney, in terms of money, had been estimated at around $35 million. She has her own lifestyle brand and an e-commerce site as well. From her recent acts in the latest seasons of, Keeping Up with the Kardashian, her rank in the future list is estimated to take a big jump. The act that makes it so, is the notorious scene from her physical fight with Kim.

Kendall Jenner Net Worth

A report published by Money, in July 2018, reveals Kendall’s net worth to be around $18 million. However, by calculation of Celebrity Net Worth, it has been around $45 million. She does not appear on the famous reality show but holds her rank in a good position. According to Forbes, she is the highest-paid model in the world.

Final Verdict: Royal Family

These all are about the royal family income and worth of Kardashian-Jenner. They are not born with the royal tag because of the hard work they are the royal family of this decade.