Keanu Reeves is the old Logan in New Wolverine Fan Art

John wick and Matrix The star Keanu Reeves never seems to be far from the minds of movie lovers. In fact, when it comes to the comic book fan cast, Reeves' name is mentioned more frequently, and the actor has been suggested for various Marvel roles, including Moon Knight, Ghost Riderand even underwater royalty Namor. Well, a new piece of fan art has chosen Reeves as a favorite member of fans of X MenWolverine

"Keanu Reeves as Wolverine. I have long wanted to see Keanu Reeves as Wolverine, so I decided to do it. Many would not like the idea of ​​someone replacing Hugh Jackman, but we will have to get used to it if we want to see Wolverine at the big screen again if you don't repeat the character. "

The image, created by artist Pablo Ruiz, shows Keanu Reeves looking quite gray and gray as Old Man Logan. Depicted in a typical Glutton Pose, Reeves adapts to the character's iconic giant Adamantium claws and even manages to pull off a slightly more comical black and yellow outfit. So far, the costumes worn by the character in live action have drifted away from the source material in favor of something less flashy. Reeves' Wolverine looks very battle-hardened, sporting several cuts on his face that reveal the Adamantium skeleton under his skin. Sadly, the image doesn't give you equally iconic spiky hair, but leaves you with a 'do'. pretty ordinary. Maybe she was out of hair gel.

While the John wick Star has the kind of look that would suit a lot of comic book characters, hence why fans often suggest him for multiple different roles, one has to wonder if Reeves is really a good fit for the berserker who infuriates Wolverine. . The actor's behavior tends to be much calmer and colder, and therefore much more suitable for a character like Ghost Rider. Also, isn't it time we had a shorter, beefier Wolverine and more in line with its comic book counterpart?

Reeves is no stranger to comic book movies, as the actor previously played DC's John Constantine in 2005. Constantine, an adaptation that has become something of a cult classic since its release. Reeves himself has even expressed his enthusiasm to return to the role of the expected sequel.

The last time the audience saw Wolverine in live action was on director James Mangold. Logan, a film that brought Hugh Jackman's 17-year legacy as the character to a perfect conclusion. Jackman first assumed the role of the comic book character in the 2000 film X-Men, and then played the mutant in eight more films, including X-2: United X-Men, X-Men: The Final Decision, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Badgerand X Men First generation, a prequel in which Wolverine made a surprising cameo.

Although there is no official confirmation on whether Wolverine will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been a huge possibility since the rights to the film. X Men They were acquired by Disney, causing a lot of speculation among fans about who might play Wolverine in a future movie. Now that Hugh Jackman has withdrawn the role, Marvel has no hesitation in finding who is best to take on the mantle. Could it be Keanu Reeves? This comes to us from pabloruizzx.

