Kelly Clarkson appears publicly for the first time since divorce news

Kelly Clarkson has made her first public appearance since the news of her divorce was made public.

The 38-year-old singer filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this month and has now been seen supporting a good cause.

Clarkson appeared during a telethon for Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles-based food delivery organization for the needy.

The telethon, which was shared on Facebook on Thursday, raised nearly $ 697,000 for the organization, which has seen an increase in need among the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Clarkson made a brief appearance to offer support to the Angel Food Project.

"Hello, what's up, Project Angel Food? I just wanted you to know how wonderful you are because of the way you have led with love throughout this pandemic," the singer said in a virtual message. "They have kept the doors open for people who are most vulnerable to the virus, those who are older, and those who struggle with life-threatening illnesses." Thanks to you, they have never had to miss a meal. You have worked hard every day to make that happen. It's a really beautiful thing. "

Then he dedicated his next performance to the organization and concluded: "I want to dedicate this song to all of you. Keep leading in love, okay?

The singer performed a live version of the U2 megahit "I still haven't found what I'm looking for," spliced ​​with black-and-white footage of the protests.

"I almost didn't want to cover that one," he admitted after the song. "That is a classic."

Several other stars made appearances on the telethon, including Sharon Stone, Lisa Rinna, Elton John, Olivia Newton-John, and many more, as noted by People magazine.

Just a day earlier, Clarkson caught a daytime Emmy for her work on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and thanked her husband in a tweet after the win.

"Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me and convincing me to do the @KellyClarksonTV and @lifeofT show for being the best friend / assistant." she wrote.