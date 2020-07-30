Kendall Jenner opens the doors of her bohemian home in Los Angeles

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Kendall Jenner may come from one of the most luxurious celebrity families in America, but her home in Los Angeles is more dimmed than might be expected.

Opening the doors of her Mediterranean-style home for the next issue of Architectural Digest, the model and reality TV star has revealed a preference for subtle, neutral tones and organic textures.

An accompanying photo shoot gives readers a rare look inside the star's home. In addition to contemporary touches such as custom couches and colorful wall art, the model demonstrates her taste for vintage pieces, including an antique Turkish rug, a 19th-century French chaise longue, and a set of teak kitchen stools designed by the mid-century architect. Pierre Jeanneret.

In an interview for the magazine's cover in September, Jenner said she was "really proud" of her recently renovated property.

"This is the first house I have ever done entirely, and I think it is a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like," he said. "In the end, I'm still a young woman in Los Angeles, just trying to have a little fun."

A large closet in Jenner's house. Credit: William Abranowicz / Architectural Digest

Jenner's taste in home décor came as a pleasant surprise to interior designer Tommy Clements, who helped realize the model's vision along with fellow design partner (and mom) Kathleen Clements, and celebrity decorator Waldo. Fernandez.

"His taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of his family," he told the magazine, recounting his team's initial meeting with Jenner: "The mood he described was totally discreet and realistic."

Kathleen added: "Being who she is, we thought Kendall could gravitate towards something more eye-catching, more va-va-voom. I think we were all delighted to discover that it tastes beyond her years."

& # 39; Not a party person & # 39;

Warm, earthy colors are showcased throughout Jenner's home, which features an art studio, a pool, and a master bathroom equipped with an elegant brass tub. But there are also flashes of color, from her teal kitchen cabinets and green bathroom tiles to a couple of bold Barbara Kruger prints.

The brass tub inside Jenner's master bathroom. Credit: William Abranowicz / Architectural Digest

Among the most notable decorations are a pair of 18th-century painted Italian door panels in the "living room" of Jenner's master bedroom. According to Fernández, who has designed homes for celebrities, including Brad Pitt and Elizabeth Taylor, the decor reflects the model's personalized approach to interiors.

"There are a lot of people we know who have traveled a lot and been exposed to so much, but they don't absorb anything," he told Architectural Digest. "Kendall is different. She takes it all in and trusts the things that resonate with her."

Fernández also praised the model's taste in art. In addition to works by American artists such as Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon, and Sterling Ruby, the 24-year-old has a neon wall sculpture by famous British artist Tracey Emin. The property also features a wall sculpture by contemporary artist James Turrell, who she wanted to be the "focal point" of the home.

"Kendall was not just marking the names on a list or blindly following the advice of an adviser," Fernández told the magazine, reflecting on his taste in art. "She chose things that meant something to her, things that she had an instinctive reaction to."

The cover of the next issue of Architectural Digest. Credit: William Abranowicz / Architectural Digest

In the interview, Jenner also detailed what attracted her to the property, which previously belonged to Charlie Sheen, and which she bought in 2017.

"I like a house that has character," he said. "When I entered this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish and farm environment. My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and a lot of energy, so I wanted a home that felt serene, a place where I can just get away and relax. "

And if your home, which he described as "always a work in progress," seems better equipped for a quiet night rather than a wild party, that's precisely the point.

"I'm not a great party person," said Jenner. "There aren't a lot of ragers going on here. I like to put music on, light the fireplace and candles and watch NBA games with my friends."