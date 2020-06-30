Kevin McCarthy calls Schumer for & # 39; playing politics with American lives & # 39; by Russia's bounty reports

House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that "the idea of ​​leaking information" while "not even knowing whether it is true or not" is "dangerous to all Americans serving in our military. " "

McCarthy made the comments after a New York Times report that Russia allegedly offered rewards from Taliban-linked militants for killing US troops in Afghanistan.

On Monday, eight Republican lawmakers attended a briefing at the White House on the explosive allegations, intelligence the White House insisted that the president himself had not been fully read.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, spoke in the Senate room demanding that all Senators receive an "immediate briefing" after the New York Times report. He also asked for answers "regarding the extent of President Trump's knowledge" of the reported intelligence.

The White House insisted on Monday that there is no "consensus" that intelligence is accurate, which is why, he said, the problem was never brought up to President Trump or Vice President Pence, despite reports to the contrary.

"President Trump, you lose anyway," Schumer said Monday. “If you were not informed about this important report, how can you run an administration where something so important is not brought up to your level? And if they informed you of the report and did nothing, that's even worse. You should be ashamed. "

"I think the worst thing is that Chuck Schumer is playing politics with American life by saying what he says," McCarthy said.

"We all know that Russia is dangerous to the United States, so this administration, the Trump administration, changed from the Obama administration to a restart.

"What the president did was give arms to Ukraine. What President Trump did was also impose sanctions on Russia, "he continued.

"President Trump is doing everything possible to protect our American troops, but the idea of ​​leaking information, not knowing whether it is true or not, in the process, and playing it in politics is dangerous for all Americans who serve in our army". Anywhere in the world."

"Chuck Schumer is part of the & # 39; Gang of 8 & # 39; … as I am myself and this is not the way we should handle the situation or classified information and implement it in politics", McCarthy added.

A senior US official told Fox News that the National Security Council recently met to develop a "menu of responses" to Russian action in Afghanistan. However, the president was not informed on the matter. Military sources also tell Fox News that Russia has been trying to harm American interests in Afghanistan for some time, as have Iran and Pakistan.

On Monday night, a White House official said Trump received intelligence on the behind-the-scenes reports of Russian rewards about US troops in Afghanistan and said the meeting took place "after the New York Times reported on unverified intelligence. " The Times report was released on Friday.

Russia has denied that the country has awarded rewards against American soldiers. TASS, the state news agency, reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry called the reports "falsifying information." A Taliban spokesman also denied any truth to the report.

Host Steve Doocy asked McCarthy if the information in the report turns out to be true and "Russia paid to have the Americans killed, what are we going to do with Russia?"

"There are many options of what we could do to Russia," McCarthy said in response. "The only thing you have to find right now is to find out if it's true."

He went on to say, “Let's get all the information and don't reveal it to the public.

"Let's handle this the way we should, making sure we protect our troops first of all … whoever looks at the American troops who will have consequences for any action they pursue," McCarthy added.

