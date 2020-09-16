Key Battles & Betting Lines at the 2020 US Open Golf Championship

As the world’s best golfers arrive at the magnificent Winged Foot Golf Club, in Mamaroneck, New York, the 2020 US Open Golf Championship could turn out to be another classic. The leading players are full of high expectations, keen to turn their ambitions into reality once they hit the fairways, which is bound to create some exciting stories throughout the tournament.

There’s a whopping $12.5 million prize fund on offer this year, with $2.25 million awarded to the eventual tournament winner. If the money up for grabs wasn’t enough of an incentive, given this will be the historic 120th edition of the US Open, there will undoubtedly be huge amounts of prestige and praise awaiting the champion.

Amongst a whole host of US Open golf odds from Betfair, the outright 15/2 favorite to win is Dustin Johnson, who heads to the tournament in superb form this year. Justin Thomas at 12/1 and Collin Morikawa at 14/1 are tipped as the other strongest USA golfers, expected to challenge Johnson for the title and feature high up the leaderboard this year.

Meanwhile, the struggles of Tiger Woods are tipped to continue. Along with being priced at lengthy 40/1 outsider odds to win the 2020 US Open, the 2008 champion is also predicted to miss the cut at narrow 5/4 odds. That said, even with his fitness and form struggles throughout the year, when he won the 2019 Masters Tournament, Tiger proved he can still dig deep and triumph in the majors.

After dropping an amazing 66-foot putt that won the BMW Championship recently, Newsdio reported on a remarkable comeback by Spanish golfer Jon Rahm. Not only is he considered to be the biggest threat to Dustin Johnson at 9/1 odds for the US Open title, the 25-year-old is also 13/5 to be the Top Continental Euro Player at the tournament.

Considering that players from the USA have dominated for the last five years running, along with Dustin Johnson already being mentioned as the tournament favorite, there’s a lengthy list of other potential American champions. Justin Thomas already knows what it takes to win a major, having won the PGA Championship in 2017, and the 27-year-old is priced at 13/1 odds to land his first US Open title.

Likewise, the quality golfing of Collin Morikawa can’t be ignored. Swiftly rising to prominence on the PGA Tour, the 23-year-old from Los Angeles has already won his first major, producing some exquisite golf to win the 2020 PGA Championship in August. That performance alone makes him an excellent value 14/1 shot for the US Open.

To conclude, let’s look at something a little different amongst the betting lines. In boxing, they would be called a southpaw, but in golf, “Lefty” is the term associated with left-handed players. Predicted to be “Top Lefty” at 13/8 odds is Phil Mickelson, who is one of the most storied US Open golfers around, having finished second at the tournament six times. Maybe 2020 will be the year he finally gets the triumph he so richly deserves.