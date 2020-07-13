Kristina Hernández: Homeschooling During Coronavirus: Here's Why My Kids Will Be With Me This Fall

Before the new coronavirus pandemic, I swore from top to bottom that I would never homeschool my children. Patience is not one of my virtues. I hate crafts. Playgroups are not my thing. I work full time at a job I love. Homeschooling was not happening, until it happened.

Like any other parent in the country who had their child in school, I had to figure out how to crisis at school at home, cover the basics with eLearning, and discuss kids all day to do their school work. . It was difficult and I fought with my children and worked late, late at night, but the truth is that I loved having my two children at home with me.

However, as I watched the pandemic unfold in epic proportions, I realized that I needed to seriously consider homeschooling as I entered kindergarten and fourth grade this coming school year.

The coronavirus itself was not the deciding factor in taking my children out of school so that I could educate them at home. Several other things came up before the possibility of getting sick: the complete chaos and the uncertainty of whether / when they could go to school to receive instruction in person, the probability of spending the whole day indoors and in a room, the high possibilities that the school becomes completely virtual and has to sit in front of a screen for hours every day, and the lack of time outdoors.

E-learning was not a total failure for my older son, but my younger son had none of that. My 5-year-old daughter closed the laptop screen during Zoom calls with her teacher and her classmates, letting me embarrassingly explain to her teacher, who was doing her best, that she had none of it. Extensive studies point to the negative effects of too much screen time on children, such as delayed development skills, headaches, vision problems, poor behavior, irritability, and negative academic performance.

On the other hand, being outdoors provides children with activities for physical growth, time to explore and learn for themselves, increased immunity and attention span, better general health, and opportunities to learn through learning. senses and even be happier people. I spend a lot of time in nature with my kids and those are some of our most fun and engaging moments together. Even better, I have seen my children get so creative together when they are given time to play freely and explore things that interest them. Now I can count all of that as home schooling.

I am not the only parent to choose the home schooling path. A study by RealClear Opinion Research in May found that 40 percent of parents were studying homeschooling for the fall. And the North Carolina school website crashed in early July when parents sent notices of intent to withdraw their children from public school after the state announced reopening plans for the fall.

I am the primary educator of my children and I cannot trust the state to do it for me.

I didn't want to wait for the state to tell me what to do or have to decide at the last minute to withdraw my children from school due to the crazy schedules proposed by my school district. I have taken the summer to talk to home school parents and learn as much as I can about our state law, available curricula, and what works and what doesn't. It's been overwhelming, but the alternative is even more unpredictable and an option I wasn't willing to entertain, and luckily I'm in the position of my profession where I could make that decision.

Still, the biggest obstacle I have faced is figuring out how I can educate my children at home and work full time. I have worked from home for the past few years in my chosen profession, but a close relative commented that choosing home schooling would be unfair to my children because I couldn't focus solely on them. That one itched.

Any working mother has probably had trouble trying to balance work and family time. We already have a lot of blame in this area. Would home schooling add to that? Probably. But it would be more unfair to put my children in a restrictive learning environment at school or in front of a screen all day than it would be to do my best to educate them at home and keep working.

I am the primary educator of my children and I cannot trust the state to do it for me. No decision at this time is easy for anyone and my heart goes out to parents who are in completely unfeasible situations with their work, childcare and school. This will be difficult. I have no idea how difficult, but I imagine it will be a time when I will have to dig deep, to muster the courage, grace, and supermom strength that I know is inside of me to make this work.

I'm a mother and isn't this what moms do? We always find some way to solve it. I hope that my children remember this decision and are happy for the time that they will spend with me, together, learning and doing something completely new and exciting with their parents. Or it could be a garbage dump fire some days.

I am comforted by the fact that it is I who make our daily decisions about what to study and where to go instead of someone else who is also responsible for thousands of children and teachers every day.

My children, and really myself as someone who has obligations to work outside my family, need stability and schedules. It is these reasons that now count my family as one of the thousands who will study at home this year.

Good luck to all of us.

