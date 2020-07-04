Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant give their opinion on the Nets' coach rental

Nets general manager Sean Marks admits he will pick the brains of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving over the team's training situation. But that was never going to be from first-hand experience at the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida. That's a risk that Marks just didn't feel was worth taking.

"(Irving) is fine. But like Kevin, you have to look at the risk reward. When you have a lot of money and your future is tied to a couple of guys, the whole team, but these two guys are an integral part of it, they haven't had the proper build-up, "Marks said Friday on WFAN." The last thing you want to do is get these guys out when they haven't had the proper workload and accumulation. "

Nor will Marks ask his stars to expose themselves to COVID-19 in Orlando to evaluate the work of interim coach and favorite leader Jacque Vaughn.

"It would not be smart of us if we did not involve some of these key players in this decision," said Marks. "Kevin, Kyrie, let's pick their brains about what they're looking for in a leader, what they need. They've been brutally honest so far.

"I'm not going to ask Kevin to come to Orlando to evaluate anyone. When you get to the level of those elite players, they have ultimate goals in mind. They want to be responsible. Kevin and Kyrie have told me they want to win a championship in Brooklyn." .

But the decimated Nets are realistic enough to know that the title won't come this season. They are playing the long game.

Even if the word tank never left Marks' lips, there are reasons to be cautious. If the Nets miss the playoffs, they would retain their lottery-protected first-round pick, currently bound for Minnesota.

"We will be strategic in how we play there and how we compete," said Marks. "But again, this is much, much bigger than the game of basketball. This transcends that. "

The reference was obviously to the coronavirus, with DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie with positive results, and Jordan had already ruled out the restart. But with Wilson Chandler and Nic Claxton also out, the Nets are a shell.

It's easy to see why the Nets would be wary of the possibility of Caris LeVert getting hurt frequently, his best young talent, and a possible trade token if they want to get a third star, hurting himself by trying to load too much.

“Absolutely, we have to be smart in the way we go down there and how we compete and in the team we present. We have been evaluating and we are continuing to evaluate … who is playing and who should play and who should not play, "said Marks." Players have to make the decision on their own. It is not entirely up to me. I can certainly direct them in ways that we believe will be beneficial, but we will take your safety and health and risk of injury (seriously).

"That is a priority not only for this season. We wait two or three years later."

LeVert averaged 24.1 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in the last 16 games before the close, reaching 41.3 percent from deep. He admits COVID-19's concerns, but says the Nets team's decisions are over his head.

“As a team, the Networks as an organization? I don't make those decisions; I feel like that's outside of me. That's Sean and the property. That's not really my job to think about those things, "LeVert said." Me individually, it's definitely a thought in my head. When I think of personal health and things like that outside of the coronavirus and social justice and comfort in the bubble, it's definitely something I should consider.

"But as an organization, I don't think it's my call to say that we are not going to fall."