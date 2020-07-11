Last Packers NFL player Preston Smith to share Farrakhan's views against Jews

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith is the last NFL player to post a message from anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan on his social media.

Smith, 27, shared a video of Farrakhan on his Instagram Stories on Friday from another account. In the video, Farrakhan warns his "brothers and sisters in Africa" ​​against the vaccine. Farrakhan accuses Bill and Melinda Gates of wanting to depopulate Earth, a conspiracy theory that has spread on social media and online forums since the coronavirus pandemic took over the United States in March.

It's unclear whether Smith, who attended the Mississippi state and is entering his sixth season in the NFL, actually saw the video. He is the last person to share anything related to Farrakhan who, according to the Anti-Defamation League, made false claims that Jews "owned many plantations" and were involved in the slave trade, among other false accusations.

As recently as 2018, Farrakhan said in a speech: "The Jews were responsible for all this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is taking out: turning men into women and women into men."

But the ongoing fury over Farrakhan's claims has not stopped some NFL players from sharing or defending his comments.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson set off a firestorm earlier in the week when he shared a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler and posted videos and quotes from Farrakhan. In a caption, Jackson wrote: “This powerful man, I hope everyone has a chance to see this! Don't be blind. Know what is happening. "

While Jackson regretted his apologies and took the opportunity to educate himself on Jewish history, teammate Malik Jackson defended him Thursday in a comment on Instagram.

“The honorable farrakhan bears no resemblance to that vile Hitler scum. He tells the truth and believes in protecting himself and that scares his racist a-s. 2nd d Jack did not quote anyone he took a photo or [sic] book that invoked thoughts and conversations. "

New Orleans Saints defender Malcolm Jenkins, who is among the active social justice activists in the league, spoke about DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts in a video and called it a "distraction."

In the caption for her video, Jenkins wrote: “We can honor Jewish heritage and trauma while focusing on what matters. The Jewish people are not our problem, and we are not their problem. Let's not lose focus on what the problem really is, and that is that black lives still don't matter in this country. Push this energy to arrest and convict Breonna Taylor's killers and burn systemic racism. "

The Eagles disciplined DeSean Jackson for his posts, but did not release him.

"DeSean's comments were highly inappropriate, offensive, and divisive and contrast with the NFL's values ​​of respect, equality, and inclusion," the league said in a statement. "We have been in contact with the team, which is addressing the matter with DeSean.