Latest Seattle CHOP shooting sees at least 2 injured, police say

Seattle police said Monday that officers are investigating a shooting near the area that protesters call the Capitol Hill organized protest, or CHOP.

Two men with gunshot wounds arrived at the Harborview Medical Center Emergency Department. Both are in critical condition, Susan Gregg, a hospital spokeswoman, told Fox News.

The first man arrived at approximately 6:15 a.m. (ET) in a private vehicle followed by the second man about 15 minutes later through doctors from the Seattle Fire Department.

The Seattle Police Department said officers were investigating a shooting near 12 Avenue and Pike Street, where two people were injured.

That corner is about two blocks from Cal Anderson Park, where protesters initially camped in tents to occupy the area that became known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

The camp has become more difficult to manage, sparking violence and a large homeless population since the occupation began three weeks ago.

Organizers said Sunday they are looking to move to the abandoned East Precinct, where most of the protest leaders have already taken refuge, as part of an effort to secure their best bargaining chip to convince city officials to act. about police reform and other lawsuits, the Seattle Times reported.

This is not the first shot linked to the CHOP. The first and only fatality was on June 20 when a 19-year-old protester was shot at around 2:30 a.m. near Cal Anderson Park on 10th Avenue and East Pine Street within the area known as CHOP. Another man was injured in the incident.

"Agents attempted to locate a shooting victim, but were met by a violent crowd that impeded the officers' safe access to victims," ​​the Seattle Police Department said in a press release.

"Agents were later informed that the victims, both men, had been transported to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP" physicians, "he continued." Officers responded to Harborview and were informed that one of the victims, a man from 19 years old, he had died of injuries. "

The death prompted Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to announce last week that the city would begin dismantling the CHOP, calling on organizers to convince protesters to disperse to avoid police intervention.

