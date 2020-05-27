Latest trial shows that this COVID-19 vaccine can give a "fast" immune response





Scientists have made progress in developing an effective vaccine for COVID-19. A team in China found a candidate that elicited immune responses in adults in just 14 days and helped fight coronavirus infection. The new study, published in The Lancet, states that the potential COVID-19 vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and effective in causing an immune response against the new coronavirus in humans. The researchers provided the vaccine to more than 100 healthy adults. "These results represent an important milestone," Wei Chen, a professor at the Beijing Biotechnology Institute in Beijing, said in a statement. "The trial shows that a single dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine vectorized with adenovirus type 5 (Ad5-nCoV) produces virus and T-cell-specific antibodies in 14 days, making it a potential candidate for further investigation." . The researchers said that Ad5-nCoV is the first potential coronavirus vaccine to be tested in humans in the midst of the pandemic. The recent human trial focused on the safety and ability of different doses to cause an immune response to the disease. The researchers recruited 108 healthy adults, aged 18 to 60 and free of coronaviruses, to receive the vaccine in Wuhan, China. The team divided the participants into groups that received a single intramuscular injection of the vaccine in a low, medium or high dose. The results showed that all dose levels triggered an immune response in the form of binding antibodies after two weeks of vaccination. After 28 days, the Ad5-nCoV vaccine appeared well tolerated at all doses with no serious side effects in all participants.

Most of the participants also showed a four-fold increase in binding antibodies almost a month after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than half of them had neutralizing antibodies against the disease.

However, the researchers noted that the first human trial has some limitations. It involved a small sample size and followed the participants for a short period of time. "These results must be interpreted with caution. The challenges in developing a COVD-19 vaccine are unprecedented, and the ability to trigger these immune responses does not necessarily indicate that the vaccine will protect humans from COVID-19, "said Chen. "This result shows promising vision for the development of COVID-19 vaccines, but we are still a long way from making this vaccine available to everyone." The team is now moving to Phase 2 testing of the possible coronavirus vaccine trial in Wuhan, which will involve 500 healthy adults, including citizens over the age of 60. The test will focus on replicating the initial results and seeing any adverse events 6 months after vaccination. Researchers in China found that the Ad5-nCoV vaccine against COVID-19 was safe, well tolerated, and effective in causing an immune response against the disease in the first human trials.




