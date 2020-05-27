Latin America becomes a new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak





The number of COVID-19 cases in Latin America is increasing and the region has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), they outnumbered Europe and the United States last week after an alarming number of new cases, reportedly the highest for seven days. There are now more than 2.4 million cases in the region, including 143,000 deaths. . These were the numbers revealed by Dr. Carissa Etienne during a press conference. But of all the regions of the Americas, the situation in Brazil has been alarming. The highest for seven days mentioned above actually belonged to them. In addition to Brazil, viruses are also highly affected by Peru and Chile. Both regions have the highest infection rate per capita in the world in seven days, according to Our World in Data (OWID), an independent statistics website located at the University of Oxford. According to CNN, Chile had 77,961 infections and 806 deaths since the outbreak with 30,915 in recovery. At the time of writing this article, Peru had 129,751 total cases and 3,788 deaths. The 52,906 have recovered from the virus. But the alarming number of cases at the moment is in Brazil. They have 394,507 cases, 24,593 deaths to show and 158,593 in recovery. There are 2,2147 new cases and 44 new deaths as of May 27. With the numbers increasing in Brazil, they have now overtaken Russia as the country with the most cases. "Now is the time to stay strong, remain vigilant and aggressively implement proven public health measures. We have learned from other regions, We have learned what works and what does not, and we must continue to apply this knowledge to our context, "said Etienne. Making things a little worse in Brazil is how the country is treating COVID-19 and following the guidelines. His government seems torn with preventive measures that are not religiously observed. This has resulted in countless COVID-19 cases and deaths with President Jair Bolsonaro undermining measures to prevent the spread of the virus. And it seems to be causing a division among the leaders. "President Bolsonaro's behavior is wrong. He is against social isolation. He is against the orientation of science," said Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria.

Doria said they do support the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes social isolation, wearing masks, and staying home as much as possible. This despite Bolsonaro downplaying the virus and criticizing measures to stay home. He argued that the economic consequences run the risk of causing more damage than the virus itself.

Contact tracking aims to prevent the spread of the virus in a certain area with a more specific effort that involves connecting directly with people at risk and advising them to isolate themselves.




