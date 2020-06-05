Lawyer: The historic lawsuit against Antifa is for & # 39; all Americans who are threatened by these criminals & # 39;

lawyer Harmeet Dhillon from the Center for American Freedom said "Ingraham's angle"Thursday she had filed the first lawsuit against the far left group Antifa to protect journalists and other Americans "threatened by these criminals."

Dhillon filed the lawsuit on behalf of journalist Andy Ngo after he was repeatedly attacked in 2019 while covering violence incited by the group in Portland, Oregon. On one occasion, according to the lawsuit, Ngo was hit by a mob that continued to harass him while trying to get away.

Dhillon told hostess Laura Ingraham that Ngo "continues to be harassed" and claimed that the Portland authorities "continue to do nothing" to protect his safety.

JOURNALIST ATTACKED BY ANTIFA SPEAKS ABOUT THE EXTREMISM OF THE GROUP

"By the way, that includes the United States attorney I spoke to at the beginning of the process," he said. "We wait several months and this is a job for law enforcement because … law enforcement has the tools to monitor and get arrest warrants and all of that."

"It should have been the police doing this, not me," Dhillon said, "but because they refuse to do that, we can't let Andy continue to live under these threats."

Dhillon said the lawsuit, which includes claims of assault, battery, intentionally inflicting emotional distress, and violations of the Oregon Racketeer Corruption Organization and Influence Act, is on behalf of all journalists who feel threatened by the group.

"It's not just Andy," he said. "They attack all the journalists who dared to attack them and push these so-called journalists back."

Dhillon then angered journalists who, according to her, "are effectively spokespersons for Antifa because of their liberal views."

"They protect them and make excuses and demonize Andy and other journalists who criticize them," he said. "And then they use those (Saul) Alinsky tactics to make Andy the enemy."

JOURNALIST ANDY ONG SUBSIDIES AGAINST ANTIFA

Earlier Thursday, Dhillion told Fox News that the timing of the lawsuit was unrelated to the riots that took place across the country after George Floyd's death. His comments came when FBI Director Christopher Wray announced that Antifa was among the groups being investigated for acts of violence in various cities in recent days.

"Andy is very brave and I am proud to represent him," Dhillon concluded, "but this is on behalf of all Americans who are threatened by these criminals, and he has to stop."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.