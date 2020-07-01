Lili Reinhart apologizes for using topless photos to demand justice for the death of Breonna Taylor

Lili Reinhart is apologizing to fans for posting a "dull tone" photo on social media.

On Tuesday, the "Riverdale" actress took to Twitter to tackle a topless photo she reportedly posted of herself in an effort to publicize the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was killed. shot in his Louisville, Ky, apartment of officers carrying out a do not touch order in a drug investigation in March.

In the deleted photo, Reinhart posed topless in a California lake with the caption: "Now that my henchman has caught your eye, Breonna Taylor's killers have not been arrested." Demand justice, "according to Us Weekly.

The artist withdrew her actions and wrote: "I have always tried to use my platform forever. And talk about things that are important to me. I can also admit when I make a mistake and made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intention to insult nobody and I really feel sorry for those who were offended. "

Reinhart continued: "I have tried very hard to be honest in my IGTV life that I am still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my legend came out as a dull tone. I really had good intentions and I didn't think it might seem callous."

Since Geoge Floyd's death, the "Hustlers" star has been a strong supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and has encouraged her social media followers to donate, educate themselves about racism, and stand in solidarity with people of color.

"I mean I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country," Reinhart wrote on June 1.

She continued: "We are taught to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about" leaders "in elementary school. Our" leaders "have failed us today."