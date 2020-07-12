Lindsey Graham says she will ask Mueller to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee

Graham's comments follow an opinion piece by Mueller published Saturday in The Washington Post, in which the former special attorney defended the prosecution of Roger Stone for his office and wrote that he is still a convicted criminal and "rightly so". President Donald Trump's commutation light. of stone. Mueller was appointed in May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"Apparently, Mr. Mueller is willing, and also capable, to defend Mueller's investigation through an operation in the Washington Post." Graham wrote on Twitter

He added: "Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested that Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted."

Senate Democrats have repeatedly pressured Mueller to testify before the committee. Republicans in the Senate have said it's time to move on from the investigation, but Graham previously said, "I'm fine, I'm done with the Mueller report."