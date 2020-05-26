Lio Rush says he had no news from WWE for seven months before NXT move | Newsdio

Former WWE superstar Lio Rush recently appeared on the Ryback’s Conversation With The Big Guy podcast. The former 205 Live and NXT actor would debate a number of topics during the podcast, including his break from the WWE roster before returning to NXT in time for the show's move to the USA Network.

"When did I return to NXT and the six or seven months of rest I had at the company? I did sign a new contract, ”revealed Lio Rush. "It really wasn't even what I was looking for. But they [WWE] ended up giving me a new contract."

Rush would later talk about the long break he took from the company before his return to NXT. "When I was asking [about a raise], was I just fine since you're not happy? You need a break. Vince [McMahon] is going to call you." Of course he never did. "

"It ended up being seven months, I was ready to get on with my life because I didn't hear anything. I'm just sitting at home all that time" Rush would continue. "Yes, I didn't, I didn't hear anything from one person. I kept coming, I thought they [WWE] didn't want anything to do with me anymore, so I was going to move on with my life."

Rush would end by describing why the company contacted him to move to the NXT brand when they debuted on the USA Network. "I was moving to California, I was looking at some properties and I got a phone call from Triple H, saying he wanted to bring me back but under the NXT sign. Because they were going to have NXT on the USA Network, and they thought NXT could benefit from me already having USA Network exposure [on RAW] and translating it to NXT. "

Since leaving WWE, Rush has moved into the music space and has just released a new single. He's also embroiled in an ongoing war of words with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who doesn't appear to be giving up anytime soon.

