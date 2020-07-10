Longtime Alabama mayor killed by COVID-19 as state cases increase

Long ago, the Mayor of Alabama died of COVID-19 as cases of the virus increased in the state.

Billy Joe Driver, who was elected mayor of Clanton in 1984, was admitted to the hospital on June 28, where he passed away on Thursday, reports People.com. He was 84 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved mayor. I was hoping for his retirement later this year, ”the Clanton Fire Department said in a statement.

“At this year's annual department dinner, Mayor Driver shared an emotional story about his time with the fire department so far and challenged future generations to continue progress. His love for our city is deep and many will miss him very much! ”

Driver, who has a long political career in the city, joined the Clanton City Council in 1972 and served until he was elected mayor.

"He spent the best years of his life dedicated to the city he loved," says Driver's daughter, Kim Driver Hayes.

Gov. Kay Ivey offered her condolences to the Driver family and said the city "has lost a valuable public servant."

Alabama has reported 15,000 new cases of coronavirus in the past two weeks, with 287 in Chilton County, where Clanton is located, as of Thursday, according to Alabama Public Health.