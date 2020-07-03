Los Angeles County Sheriff Criticizes Lawmakers for $ 145 Million Budget Cut: "We are not an Outside Occupation Force"

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva warned the county Democratic leadership Thursday that the $ 145 million cut of his department's budget earlier this week "will hurt the public" as divisions scramble to reallocate cases.

"The need to provide public safety continues to increase," Villanueva said in "Hannity." "Crime has not disappeared because people do not like law enforcement."

Since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, criticism of the police has skyrocketed across the country, along with calls to reform or dismantle the departments.

"For some reason, it is not popular to speak on behalf of the victims, but I will," Villanueva continued. "I am going to support the workers who are part of the city and we are not an external occupation force."

"We don't wake up one day and suddenly we are racist and we are not part of the community. We are part of the community, we work with the community, for the community, and we need to be present."

Villanueva said he was advised to cut down on offices dealing with special victims, narcotics, felonies, organized crime and human trafficking.

"At a minimum, we will have to reduce them, which means that the cases will not be investigated … they will have a greater workload," Villanueva said.

"Our cybercrime unit investigates abuse and it is a huge growing criminal sector. They don't want to provide the funds to tackle it. There is no easy cut," he warned. "It is going to hurt the public in some way, no matter how they cut it and dice it."