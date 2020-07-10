Lou Holtz denounces the push to scrap college football and other sports: "What happened to our way of life?"

Hall of Fame college football coach Lou Holtz joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday to respond to the likelihood that the 2020 season will be severely curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, if there is a season.

Holtz, who guided Notre Dame to its most recent national soccer championship in 1988, told host Laura Ingraham that what Ingraham called the "war on American life" sparked by the outbreak will likely end "when we have the elections." .

BIG TEN PLANS TO LIMIT FOOTBALL, SPORT FALL TO CONFERENCE GAMES

"When you're in a leadership role, Laura, you have to look at things from both points of view. Look at it from the player's point of view as well as from the coach's point of view," Holtz said. "As it is now, they just don't want to play sports and there is no way in this world that you can do anything in this world without risk. People broke into Normandy … They knew there would be casualties, they knew there was going to be risk, but it was a way of life. "

Holtz then responded to the news that Big Ten schools plan to play only conference games in the fall of 2020, saying that if the other so-called "Power 5" conferences follow suit, it could have a "devastating effect" on smaller programs. . .

"My son [Skip Holtz] is the head coach of Louisiana Tech," said Holtz. "They're supposed to play Baylor [and] Vanderbilt [this fall]. Those are money games, they are very, very important to them."

LEAGUE OF IVY SUSPENDS AUTUMN SPORTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"But how are you going to have soccer when they don't even want to have school? Notre Dame has said: 'OK, let's start on August 10'. Now, some of the faculty members have said:" It's too risky, I don't want to go. "There are teacher unions that say that we should not go back to school. The disadvantaged, the people of the poor neighborhoods, where are they going to receive education? What has happened to our way of life? "

Holtz then extolled the virtues of sport and told Ingraham that soccer is a "microcosm of life."

"You learn about sacrifice, you learn about teamwork, getting along with other people. You learn to work on your skills, make sacrifices, make a total commitment to other people for the well-being of the team in general …"

"People want to be a part of something," Holtz continued. "This is how gangs arose. When they started to put less emphasis on athletics in schools, people started joining a gang because young people want to be part of something. And are they taking it away from them?"