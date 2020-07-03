Luis Rojas of the Mets built to handle a wild ride in the first managerial job

Imagine Luis Rojas trying to explain his professional status to someone who has just left a six-month expedition at sea, cut off from all communication to "The Last Ship":

“Well, I got my job when my company fired a guy I had hired 2¹ / ₂ months earlier, before that guy had a team meeting. I then did the job for less than two months before a pandemic closed most of the world, during which time our country experienced massive social unrest in addition to the death, illness and unemployment resulting from the pandemic. Now I finally have the opportunity to resume my work, with the understanding that my industry could close at any time. "

Phew! Hearing that would probably motivate you to cut communication again, right?

In this ultra-rare attempt at a 2020 baseball season, Rojas, 38, receives his chance under the strangest circumstances of anyone who has landed his position. In order for the Mets to win now while they're built, with camp open Friday at Citi Field, his rookie skipper must ignore the heavy drama that left him here and face the dramatic obstacles he is most likely not. rest in your short-term future.

Fortunately for the Mets, the man pushed into the cat bird's seat, the managers' Gerald Ford, as described by Mike Vaccaro of The Post, appears as calm and discreet as a member of the bomb squad.

"It is definitely a challenge and a learning experience," Rojas looked relaxed on Thursday in a Zoom call with the media. "I have learned a lot through this, and I am still learning many different topics today. All I can say is that I am now thankful that we are preparing to return."

Rojas' first camp actually went quite well, the Mets showed their considerable supply of talent while remaining relatively injury-free and building goodwill following the right decision to ditch November directing contractor Carlos Beltrán, whom the League Major Baseball played as a leader. the 2017 Astros illegal signal theft scandal and replaced with Rojas.

Then the games stopped on March 12 due to the coronavirus, and even before April, No. 2 starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard fell for the year with Tommy John surgery. Camp begins with everyone else presumably healthy, Michael Conforto has healed the right oblique strain that would have left him out for the original Opening Day, and Dellin Betances has used overtime to stray further from his injury-ridden 2019 with the Yankees. . A 60-game season means all but the worst teams will be in the mix, and the Mets, on paper, don't suck despite losing Syndergaard.

Of course, the information we expect is news about which, in your case, Mets will test positive for COVID-19 and will lose time; We will know for sure only if the player reports it. Rojas, as the Mets' leader on the field, must adapt to these unprecedented fires on the go, while also trying to extinguish standard fires (game management, massaging player egos, and spending time with the media, among others). ) for the first time.

"We have a challenge before us," reiterated Rojas, who is already staying in the message at a Belichickian pace. “My goal as a manager is to prepare the boys, to get the boys going. … will change day by day. "

Since Rojas received his promotion in the offseason, I asked him if he used this unexpected (and unwanted) downtime to continue developing.

"This time, we definitely took advantage of it to be in contact with the players," said Rojas. "… I read some books, obviously I studied different things and it helped me prepare."

Of the four or five books he read, Rojas said, what he liked the most was Duke's legendary male basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski. He also spoke regularly with his father, former manager Felipe Alou, who wisely compared this situation to the Latin American winter leagues.

"The value of a game is a little bit higher," said Rojas.

Can the new boy check enough boxes? If you do, and if your Mets thrive, you will have a fairly new story to share about your professional status.