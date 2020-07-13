Major league teams try to increase competition at camp

Logan Morrison, the Milwaukee Brewers first baseman outfielder who has traveled extensively, believes it will be easy for him to adjust to spectatorless games this season.

"I played for the Rays and the Marlins, so I'm used to it," said Morrison.

The Brewers and other major league teams returned to training Monday in mostly empty stadiums, aware that the long-awaited start to the season is only a week away and fans won't be coming. Therefore, teams try their best to increase the competitiveness of isolated summer camps.

Several teams announced upcoming exhibition games, including Houston in Kansas City, Kansas City in St. Louis and Cleveland against Pittsburgh.

The Brewers will play games within the squad for multiple nights starting Tuesday and will call them the Blue and Gold World Series, a nod to manager Craig Counsell's alma mater, Notre Dame. Catcher Omar Narvaez and outfielder Avisail Garcia will recruit teams for matchups designed to approximate the intensity of regular-season games.

"It is important for players to understand that the dial cannot go from 1 to 10, from camp until opening day," Counsell said. "That is an important part of how we are trying to prepare them."

The virus continued to complicate the preparations. St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks chose not to play this season, citing underlying health problems. He was diagnosed in high school with type 1 diabetes.

Manager David Ross and five other undisclosed tier one people took precaution while awaiting the results of the virus tests. Level one includes players, coaches, doctors, and others.

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval joined the team after contracting the virus last month. The Minnesota Twins said first baseman Miguel Sano and reserve receiver Willians Astudillo, who tested positive when they reached camp, were eager to return.

"Those guys are eager to get back," said the Twins' president of baseball operations Derek Falvey. “They make the phone call every day after getting a new test, and they want to know,‘ Is it still negative? I can return? "And that has been a bit challenging and frustrating for them."

In Miami, perhaps the epicenter of the pandemic, the Marlins hope their players can minimize risk outside the stadium by wearing masks and avoiding crowds.

"We have made it very clear to our boys how important it is, not only for them but for the organization, their teammates, the families of their teammates," said manager Don Mattingly. “For me, every individual in the South Florida area should have the same mindset. It is a serious situation. We are taking it seriously. "

The virus is a wild card for trying to plan the list, Mattingly said.

"This situation is different from anything we've been through," he said. "In two days, you don't know what's going on with your club. He must continue to be flexible in his thinking and his options. We are trying to prepare everyone, so everyone here is an option."