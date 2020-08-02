Man charged with murder after rape drug overdose on Tinder date

A Minnesota man was charged with murder after his Tinder overdose for a rape drug he allegedly gave him.

Edward Antonio Zappa, 38, initially told police that he had no idea what his Thanksgiving date, Thea Renae Toles, 43, had taken before she overdosed on her Mounds home. View, KARE 11 reported, citing a criminal complaint.

But investigators ordered new evidence after a series of damning text messages and web searches suggested he was given "GHB," which according to court documents was used as a rape drug, Kare 11 said.

In a text message to Toles, who was waiting for him in his apartment, he told him "NO" to throw a bottle of liquid there, the complaint said.

Other messages allegedly showed that he had given GHB to others, and had also searched online for how long someone could survive the loss of the drug, according to the report.

After finding the initial text swap, the researchers ordered toxicity tests that showed Toles had a deadly amount of GHB in his body, according to the report.

Zappa was charged with third-degree murder and first-degree murder, the Twin Cities pioneering press said.

He was on probation at the time and has a long list of criminal records with various felonies, including robbery convictions, domestic assault involving strangulation and second-degree assault, the newspaper said.

Must appear in court on August 25. His public defender could not immediately be reached for comment, Pioneer Press said.

GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, is also listed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a life-threatening drug for rape.

It is known to cause "hallucinations … euphoria, drowsiness, decreased anxiety, confusion and memory impairment," the agency warns.