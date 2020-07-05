Man tested by NYPD outside Nathan & # 39; s on Coney Island

A man who allegedly threw himself at police officers on Coney Island on Saturday night was quickly harassed, according to witnesses and reports on police radio.

The drama unfolded at 5:45 p.m. outside Nathan’s on Stillwell and Surf Avenues, not far from where the 104th Annual Hot Dog Feeding Contest had been held in earlier hours.

Almost 50 police officers flooded the scene after calling for help.

Police officers tested the man after he launched into them, witnesses told The Post.

The man was handcuffed and taken to Coney Island Hospital for observation, according to the police radio report. The man was also placed on a stretcher and given oxygen.

No further information was immediately available.

Additional reports by Paul Martinka