Many with autism miss key genetic tests





THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) – Very few people with autism receive two recommended genetic tests, according to a new study.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and other medical groups recommend offering chromosomal microarray tests and fragile X tests to people with autism, to detect or rule out genetic abnormalities that could affect their diagnosis and care.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data collected from 1,280 autistic patients in Rhode Island between April 2013 and April 2019.

Only 16.5% said they had received some genetic tests, with 13.2% receiving Fragile X tests and 4.5% receiving chromosomal microarray tests. Only 3% received the two recommended tests.

Older patients were less likely to be tested. Patients diagnosed by pediatric subspecialists were more likely to undergo testing than those diagnosed by psychiatrists and psychologists.

"I was under the impression that the frequency of recommended genetic testing was not going to be very high based on the patients I meet clinically, but 3% is actually lower than I thought it would be," said the author of the study, Dr. Daniel Moreno De Luca. , assistant professor of psychiatry and human behavior at Brown University.

The study, recently published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, reveals gaps between professional recommendations and clinical practice, according to the authors.

"A higher proportion have undergone either test individually, and the proportion of people with chromosomal microarrays has been higher in recent calendar years, which is a hopeful view for people who are recently being diagnosed and who may be younger, "Moreno De Luca said in a statement. university press release. "However, this underscores that there is still a lot of work to be done, especially for adults on the autism spectrum."

"This document is really about how to implement clinical genetic testing in the clinical diagnostic setting," said co-author Dr. Eric Morrow, director of the Developmental Disorders Genetics Research Program at Bradley Brown Hospital in East Providence, RI

"There is rapid progress in research, and then there is the physician and healthcare systems that need to translate that into clinical practice," Morrow said. "Clinics need to establish more support to educate doctors and families about genetics and autism. This is generally done by genetic counselors who may be rare in autism clinics."

