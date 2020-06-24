Mark Cuban explains why he endorses Biden in November: "Joe Biden really wants to run a country"

Billionaire businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told "Hannity" on Tuesday that he prefers former Vice President Joe Biden over President Trump in the November election.

"Donald Trump doesn't want to run a country. He wants to run a campaign," he told Sean Hannity Cuban, who also hosts "Shark Tank." "Joe Biden really wants to run a country."

"Do you think he has the strength, the stamina, the mental acuity, the alertness to take on the most difficult job in the world, to be the President of the United States?" Hannity asked. "Do you believe in your heart that it does?"

"One hundred percent," Cuban replied. "Absolutely."

Hannity then challenged Cuban to provide any example of Biden's substantial achievement during his four-decade career in Washington.

Cuban replied that Hannity could ask that question to many senators.

"But they are not running for president," Hannity said. "Tell me what Joe has done that you were proud of that qualifies him to be president after 50 years [in public life]."

Cuban replied that because Biden represented Delaware and not Cuban's home state of Texas, he was unable to fully analyze Biden's record.

"I think the ACA [ObamaCare] is easily the greatest achievement [of President Obama and Biden] and it is regrettable that [the Trump administration is] trying to dismantle it," he said, "and I will also say … the only event in La White House Joe Biden got up and talked about his support for entrepreneurship is just one more event than he [Trump] has done for entrepreneurs in the White House or anywhere else. "

As for the nation's economic recovery since the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Cuban said media coverage of the May jobs report, which stated that 2.5 million people had obtained jobs last month, was not entirely right. framed.

"It's how I explained it to my children," Cuban said, "when your bank account goes from $ 10 to $ 1, then goes to $ 2, you can say you have doubled your bank account, but still dropped 80 percent. "