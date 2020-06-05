Mark Cuban was seriously considering a presidential bid last month. Here's why you decided not to.

"My family rejected it," Cuban said of a presidential offer. "Otherwise I would have."
Cuban said he would run as an independent candidate and wanted to know how Trump and the alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden would fare.
The pollster, Cuban said, told him he could get about 77% of the independent vote and get some votes from Trump and Biden. However, he finally felt that his chances were not good enough.
"I dominated the independent vote," Cuban said. "But overall, I was only able to get up to 25%."
With such long odds, he said, he didn't feel like he could convince his family that it was worth running. "So I didn't go after him."
As for how he feels about the Trump presidency, Cuban said he believes he "got off to a good start," adding that he agreed with some parts of Trump's fiscal plan. But Cuban eventually questioned Trump's fitness for the role.
"He is not a leader at all," Cuban said. "He has no communication skills. To this day, nothing is his fault. He has never admitted anything. And you cannot be the leader of the free world and play the victim card all the time."