Mark Levin criticizes Biden as an "empty suit" and a "fanatic", says the Democratic Party "as evil as he has always been"

Conservative radio host Mark Levin tore Joe Biden apart as a far-left puppet in "Hannity" on Thursday before claiming that the Democratic Party was "as evil as ever."

"Bernie Sanders basically runs the Democratic Party," the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host told Sean Hannity. "This is Bernie Sanders' agenda. Joe Biden is an empty suit. He has surrounded himself with every radical jerk you can think of, like AOC and others. This is a Democratic party that is as evil as it ever has been."

"There is a growing anti-Semitic movement within the Democratic Party," added Levin. "It is a growing anti-American movement at its core."

Levin then turned his anger on the party's alleged presidential candidate.

"Joe Biden has been around for half a century. He's been in Washington DC for half a century. For him to talk about:" We are going to make fundamental economic changes, make the country more equal. "He spent most of his career in the Senate as a fanatic, and I mean that very seriously. If you look at his background and the things he used to say, Joe Biden was a bad and nasty man. "

Levin reserved particular criticism for Biden's role as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee during Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Robert Bork and Judge Clarence Thomas.

"He tried to destroy Bob Bork. He tried to extort Clarence Thomas," he said. "Talk to [Thomas's] family. This is not & # 39; Lunch-Bucket Joe & # 39 ;, this guy is a fraud.

"You talk about how important this election is and about Joe Biden and what he stands for, I don't give a damn about Joe Biden or what he stands for. He sucked this country, he got rich … I care about the American people. This choice is between the American people who love this country, who believe in 1776 … and those who don't! "

Levin later accused the Democratic Party of "a history of anti-Americanism" that dates back to the days of "slavery, segregation [and] Jim Crow."

"Now they are dancing with the Marxists, be it Black Lives Matter or Antifa," he said. "Whether it's the mayor of New York, & # 39; de Commio & # 39; and how they have embraced Bernie Sanders, the most radical person in Congress today: that's now Biden's agenda."

Levin closed with a warning to union voters that Biden has sought "to wake up to what is happening."

"These are no longer former Democrats," he said. "These are crazy bastards."