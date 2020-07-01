Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden arrested for alleged domestic violence in Los Angeles

Mickey Madden, bassist for the multiplatinum sales band Maroon 5, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, California, after an alleged incident of domestic violence, Fox News confirmed.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday confirmed the arrest and charge against the 41-year-old musician, whose real name is Michael, to Fox News, citing California Penal Code 273.5 (a), which means someone intentionally inflicted a "traumatic injury to a spouse or partner.

Madden, who is not married, lives in Los Angeles and posted a $ 50,000 bond, according to Page Six, who first reported the news.

According to the media, the identity of the alleged victim is still unclear.

A Maroon 5 spokesperson told Page Six: “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing everyone involved to have room to work. "

In 2016, Madden was charged with cocaine charges, however, he accepted a conditional dismissal offer in exchange for a single day of community service, the outlet said.

A representative for Maroon 5 did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.