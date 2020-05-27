Martian Manhunter joked in the new Justice League Snyder Cut Photo

When promotions for the 2017 Justice League were underway, a motto attached to the film on the posters was & # 39; Unite the Seven & # 39 ;. This led to more than a little confusion, as the theatrical release only featured six heroes, namely Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Cyborg. Fans have long speculated who the seventh Leaguer might be, and while Zack Snyder confirmed the position in recent years, he was recently as close to an official announcement as possible, when he shared a Twitter quote from actor Harry Lennix, who played to General Swanwick in Iron Man and Batman V Superman:

"Re: Justice League and Snyder Cut … Things don't happen, things happen fairly."

The quote Snyder shared was featured alongside a picture of Harry Lennix as the character from Swanwick, and Snyder titled the post & # 39; Watching Everyone & # 39 ;. Now if you're confused about how this post connects to the seventh Justice League member, you should know that Snyder has previously confirmed a fan theory that had been circulating since the release of Iron Man: That Swanwick is the Martian manhunter in disguise.

In the comics, Manhunter is the last Martian to accidentally teleport to Earth and become one of its champions. Among a host of abilities, the Hunter of Man possesses the ability to change his form. Use this ability to walk in society like an ordinary man and keep an eye on the world from an intimate perspective.

Building on his plans for the DCEU that Snyder has shared over the years, Swanwick's reveal as the Martian Manhunter was supposed to happen in the first part of schedule. League of Justice trilogy. In one scene, Lois Lane comes to speak to Martha Kent. After Lois leaves, Martha briefly becomes the hunter of men before returning to her Swanwick costume.

Swanwick's presence was cut short by the theatrical release of League of JusticeBut now that Snyder is gearing up to release his version of the movie next year on HBO Max as a four-hour special, it looks like Lennix is ​​set to make a triumphant comeback and finally deliver on the promise made by 'Unite'. the Cartel seven.

It is unclear how much role the Hunter of Man will have in Snyder's cut. League of Justice, and whether or not Lennix will shoot additional scenes for the movie. In addition to the Manhunter, two other heroes are rumored to be making their debut in the live-action film, The Atom and Green Lantern, even for minor cameos.

Fans are excited to see what Zack Snyder has in store for them with his new cut League of Justice, even if the basic plot is something that you have already seen in the theatrical version. But according to the filmmaker, what the 2017 film version showed to the public contained only 10% of the footage he filmed, so expect there to be plenty of new additions to the plot and script. This information comes from Zack Snyder on Vero.

