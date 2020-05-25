Marvel & # 39; s Spider-Man could be the next free PlayStation Plus game

In April, Marvel's Spider-Man It was available on PlayStation Now, a subscription streaming service that is essentially Netflix's equivalent for video games. Although developer critically acclaimed open-world superhero action game Insomniac Games will be available on PlayStation Now for a limited time only, Sony is rumored to be able to add it to its PS Plus roster by June, which would make the game was downloadable, free of charge, for at least another month.

Traveling down the road paved by the Batman: Arkham In the trilogy, Insomniac took the approach of rival studio Rocksteady and applied it to Peter Parker. The result, as we all know, is what arguably is the best treatment the character has received so far in the game period. From his painstakingly detailed recreation of New York City (complete with Tony Stark & ​​# 39; s Avengers tower), to the addictively fluid simulations of the cobweb, and a long history filled with cameos from the neighborhood's friendly hero's greatest villains, is an exciting journey that no franchise fan should miss.

Click to enlarge

Marvel's Spider-Man It was a commercial success. Having sold more than 13 million copies, it currently ranks as the second best-selling PS4 game of all time, overshadowed only by Uncharted 416 s 16 million. And with a next-generation sequel reportedly in the works, Insomniac appears to have created for themselves a franchise powerhouse that will help them for a long, long time.

One of the reasons Sony can offer this stellar title for free is that the company is trying to make up for the lackluster games it offered subscribers in the past. Last month, for example, he attracted customer anger by rewarding his monthly rates with disposable offers like the Uninspired Builder. Cities: horizons and the self-explanatory Farming Simulator 19. Yes Marvel's Spider-Man However, it will really hit PlayStation Now, no doubt Sony's apology will surely be accepted.