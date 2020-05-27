Marvel what if …? You can turn Peter Parker from Tom Holland into Hawkeye

The MCU is also expanding to non-film media, and one of the most intriguing adaptations is the upcoming animated streaming series Marvel & # 39; s What If …?, Which will premiere on Disney +. The show had sparked its arrival with a new twist on the traditional MCU logo, which featured important scenes from past movies. The logo of What if…? It features scenes from the upcoming episodes of the series, and a screenshot of one of those scenes appears to show Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, as Hawkeye. But that is being debated by MCU fans on Twitter. You can take a look at the image and decide for yourself.

For MCU fans, Tom Holland will always be Spider-Man, while Jeremy Renner will always be Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (at least, when he's not busy being Ronin). But it looks like the upcoming series will compel viewers to consider what would have happened in a world where Peter Parker became the spy for the elite Hawkeye government instead of his friendly neighborhood tracker.

Will Hawkeye restart to become an awkward high school student who worries about going on international espionage missions when he doesn't have a prom date? Or will Peter Parker be presented as a seasoned secret agent with a strange fondness for a weapon that became obsolete somewhere near the turn of the last century?

What if…? It aims to show viewers how different the MCU would have been if key moments within the franchise had been different from what we know. For example, the first episode of the series reveals a reality in which Peggy Carter ingests the super soldier's serum instead of Steve Rogers and becomes the superhero, Captain Carter. Similarly, other episodes will explore other deviations from the film's canon, such as T & # 39; Challa becoming Star-Lord, and now apparently Peter Parker becomes Hawkeye.

There's a lot of curiosity among fans about how this Disney + series will subvert expectations, and whether the changes the show makes to the canon will have any effect on the actual MCU. The series will already feature a major Marvel Comics character for the first time, in the form of Uatu, the Observer, who will serve as the omniscient narrator of the show, voiced by Jeffrey Wright. Uatu is sure to make its MCU debut soon, and is likely the first step in opening the franchise to cosmic events.

Disney is so confident in the success of the show that they have already given the green light to a second season. Apart from What if…?, a series of MCU-derived shows are set to debut on the streaming platform soon, including WandaVision, The falcon and the winter soldierand Loki. At least one of those shows, namely WandaVision, confirmed to directly affect MCU and serve as starting point for next movie Strange Doctor in the Madness Multiverse.

For now, the next MCU project that fans will see is the Black widow solo movie, which has already passed its original release date which was postponed due to the crash. Hopefully the public will be able to see the movie on the big screen soon. In the meantime, What if…? is slated to make its digital debut in the summer of next year.

