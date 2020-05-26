May 26, 2020: summary of the latest news on COVID-19





The United States is close to the 100,00 deaths officially attributed to the coronavirus, but that did not stop people from all over the country crowding for Memorial Day celebrations. Meanwhile, the WHO warned that too fast a reopening could bring an "immediate second spike." Catch up on coronavirus developments from the long weekend:

COVID-19 did not stop during the holidays: the world added 400,000 more confirmed cases, totaling more than 5.5 million. An additional 13,000 people died, bringing that total to nearly 347,000. Recoveries worldwide now total more than 2.25 million. At home, the numbers also increased, with another 100,000 confirmed cases bringing our total to more than 1.66 million. More than 98,000 Americans have died and 379,000 have recovered.

The United States is rapidly approaching 100,000 deaths from coronavirus. Each with their own life story. On Sunday, the New York Times dedicated its entire cover and a few more inside to commemorate just 1% of them. Making a list of all Americans who died from the virus would have required every page of Sunday's newspaper, and the newspaper should have been more than twice as thick as usual.

Two months since the social distancing measures began in the USA. USA To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all states have begun reopening parts of their economies. See what exactly has been reopened in each state, broken down by category. As home stay orders expire and companies reopen, all scientific data is re-analyzed. But the numbers are often ambiguous, with large margins of error.

The World Health Organization says it is temporarily suspending its clinical trials using hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19 because of published concerns that the drug may do more harm than good. President Trump said he "had just finished" taking a two-week course of the antimalarial drug, the drug he has vigorously promoted as a preventive or curative treatment for the coronavirus.

As dozens of meat-packing plants closed due to outbreaks begin to reopen, the reluctance of meat companies to disclose detailed case counts makes it difficult to know if the contagion is contained or if new cases are emerging even with new measures. of security. Meanwhile, the industry's reliance on foreign-born workers and uncertainty about the virus fuels concerns about possible labor shortages to meet demand for beef, pork and chicken.

US pharmacy chains USA They are preparing a big push for flu vaccines when the season begins in October, hoping to curb tens of thousands of serious cases that could coincide with a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Wondering what you can safely do this summer? NPR asked a panel of infectious disease and public health experts to rate the risk of summer activities, from patio meetings to a day at the pool to share a vacation home with another home.

Just like we don't have enough to worry about: With restaurants and other businesses closed during the coronavirus pandemic, rats can become more aggressive as they search for new sources of food, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warns.

Brazil is rapidly emerging as an epicenter of coronavirus. According to the country's Ministry of Health, the country's daily coronavirus deaths were higher than those of the United States for the first time in the past 24 hours. But many deny the problem. Doctors and psychologists say the denial at the base comes from a mix of misinformation, lack of education, insufficient evidence, and conflicting messages from the country's leaders. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation suspending entry to the US. USA From Brazil.

