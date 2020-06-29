McConnell calls for wearing masks: "It's about protecting everyone we meet"

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stressed the importance of wearing face covers on the Senate floor on Monday.

"We should have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and approach other people," said McConnell, R-Ky. "Using simple facial covers is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we meet." "

In fact, the more we dislike the pain and suffering caused by strict home stay guidelines a few months ago, the happier we should be to take reasonable little steps every day to ensure that our country can continue to offend against the virus. " McConnell added.

Until there is a vaccine to protect against COVID-19, he said, Americans must "settle somewhere between unsustainable emergency blocks and everyday life as we enjoy it."

McConnell's comments followed a warning from Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that "the window is closing" to take steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

JACKSONVILLE, HOST OF THE NATIONAL REPUBLICAN CONVENTION, MANDATES WITH MASKS

"We have our death rates and our hospitalization rates the lowest in two months, but this is a very serious situation. What are we doing about it? We are emerging, working with our authorities and local states," Azar said of the spikes. of coronaviruses in states across the country.

He added: "We have the tools to do this, we just did it in the past few weeks in North Carolina. But the window is closing. We have to act and people and people have to act responsibly. We need social distance, we need cover our faces if we are in environments where we can not social distance, particularly in these hot areas.

When asked if President Trump's attitude toward face masks had changed, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday that Trump still believes that a face mask is a "personal decision," But it would urge residents to heed the call of local authorities who have acted out mask requirements.

THE BEACHES IN THE MIAMI AREA ARE CLOSED BY THE CORONAVIRUS PEAK

Jacksonville, Florida, the site of the Republican National Convention in August, required all residents to wear facial covers indoors on Monday. The announcement comes a week after Republican Mayor Lenny Curry of Jacksonville said he did not think the need to wear masks was "prudent."

On Monday, House Majority Representative Whip Jim Clyburn, DS.C., criticized colleagues, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Republican, and Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio. , who have not worn masks for House sessions during the coronavirus subcommittee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am writing to express my deep disappointment that Republican members of the Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis refused to wear masks during Friday's hearing, which was held a day after the United States reached the highest number of new coronavirus cases registered, and after the disease has already killed more people in the United States than in any other nation on Earth, "Clyburn, chairman of the subcommittee, wrote in a letter.