McDonald's almost calls the Big Mac something completely different

The Big Mac It's a sandwich so synonymous with McDonald's that it's hard to believe it wasn't on the restaurant's original menu. But it's even harder to believe that McDonald's has considered calling it anything other than "Big Mac."

The idea of ​​the Big Mac, as we call it today, was originally conceived in the mid-1960s by McDonald's franchisee Jim Delligatti. In 1957, Delligatti opened the first of its many McDonald's franchises in the Pittsburgh area, but in 1965, he was looking for new ideas to prevent his menu from becoming obsolete. He settled on a double-decker burger, having been inspired by other fast food restaurants offering similar products.

"This was not like discovering the light bulb," Delligatti once told the Los Angeles Times. “The light bulb was already there. All I did was screw it into the socket. (According to multiple sources, Delligatti had previously managed a Bob & # 39; s Big Boy location in California before opening his first McDonald & # 39; s restaurant, and the hallmark of Bob & # 39; s Big Boy is a hamburger from " two dishes "with signature sauce and a three-piece bun).

After listing it on the menu in 1967, Delligatti realized he was doing something, and so did McDonald’s Corporate, which wanted to bring Delligatti’s double-decker burger across the country in 1968.

There was only one problem: they hadn't decided on a catchy name. In the beginning, the main contender was "The Blue Ribbon Burger" but McDonald's advertising executives were still entertaining other ideas.

Esther Glickstein Rose enters.

Rose, a 21-year-old secretary who worked in McDonald's advertising department, suggested the name "Big Mac," but it was not an immediate hit with her bosses. In fact, Rose told the Associated Press in 1985 that everyone laughed at her idea. But it turned out to be the best of the bunch, and McDonald's debuted with the Big Mac across the country in 1968.

Unfortunately, for the next 17 years, McDonald's never officially credited Rose for naming possibly the most famous sandwich of all time, so he embarked on a campaign for some recognition. Finally, in 1985, McDonald's sent him a plaque, officially recognizing it as the brain behind the Big Mac name.

Rose was happy to finally have proof, if not some kind of payment, she told the Associated Press at the time.

″ More people think they should pay me. But I just laugh at that, "he said. "I am delighted with this."