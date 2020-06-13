Meet Asian Americans who help eradicate racism in their communities

And it is an order that many young Asian Americans ridicule or challenge when talking to their parents. But it helps to illustrate the racism and anti-blackness characteristic of some older Asian immigrants.

Joyce Kang, a 30-year-old Korean American from Washington, D.C., has heard her friends share similar experiences.

"Dating or marrying a black person is not preferable within the Korean community," Kang told CNN. "People have heard what he said directly from his parents."

Kang decided to help by joining the "Letters to Black Lives" project and translating the open letter into Korean.

The letter was written in 2016 after the shooting of Philando Castile, a black man who died during a routine traffic stop. Recently, however, it has been rewritten to include Floyd's death and better reflect the current state of the nation.

"Mom, Dad, Uncle, Aunt, Grandpa, Grandma," begins the English version of the letter. "We need to talk. You may not have many black friends, colleagues or acquaintances, but I do. Blacks are a fundamental part of my life: they are my friends, my neighbors, my family. I am afraid for them." "

Kang is one of more than 330 people who helped translate the letter into 26 languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Khmer, Lao, Nepali, Tagalog, and Burmese. Each version varies because translators have incorporated different racial issues that are specific to their communities.

"The whole spirit behind this is that it is very much a template on how to help other people have these conversations," said Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani, one of the project administrators who translated the letter into Persian. "We really encourage translators to make it meaningful for their community."

The letter to South Asians mentions their own feelings of discrimination and violence after 9/11, "When members of our community were blamed for 'bringing terrorism'."

The Korean letter acknowledges the "protest and struggle" South Korea experienced under Japan's 35-year colonial rule.

But all the letters connect these different experiences of oppression with African Americans and the sometimes violent discrimination they face.

"The Asian American community does not experience the systemic racism facing the black community," said Kang. "I recognize that these conversations are difficult and difficult to have within our own homes … (But) we are still in a privileged position that having these conversations is an option, whereas black families need to have these conversations because of security and real lived experiences ".

The letters have been widely shared on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. And both Kang and Varkiani say they have heard stories of how the letters have opened this difficult dialogue between different generations.

Yulan Lin, a California software engineer, shared the letter with his grandfather, who grew up in Japanese-occupied Taiwan, and only heard the "American version of exceptionalism in American history."

"Over the weekend, my sister reviewed the Japanese version of @LettersForBL with my grandfather, and something clicked on him," Lin said. tweeted

"He began to see racism in the United States as a systemic human rights problem. On Tuesday, he asked me follow-up questions. We began to review his understanding of American history; more specifically, deconstructing myths that: 1) Racial discrimination ended later of slavery 2) The United States is an equal opportunity country, "wrote Lin.

A newsletter for Asian aunts and uncles.

Kavya Balaji and her friends Shilpa Bhat, Shefali Mangtani and Audreela Deb created a digital newsletter as a way to talk to aunts and uncles in their South Asian community about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The goal: to educate your community in an easy to understand way from a South Asian perspective.

"Many immigrant families in South Asia, like mine, never learned the history of the United States or the history of blacks in the United States because most of them were educated in other countries," Balaji said. "So it makes sense that they didn't understand all the complexities of this movement."

Balaji says that most of the educational resources he has seen in the Black Lives Matter movement are directed at white people and critics of those who do not understand the movement.

"I feel like a lot of non-black people of color see movement as a black problem as people directly affected by it or as a white problem for people who have that history of oppressing blacks," he said.

To fix that problem for their community, Balaji and his friends released the newsletter on June 1. The document is currently published in English, Hindi and Telegu. Gujarati and Tamil versions are in progress.

The letter, titled "Black Lives Matter: An Information Letter for the South Asian Community," offers a brief history lesson, examining the civil rights movement, riots, and casteism. It also provides resources to make donations.

Balaji thinks of social justice as a ladder with people just beginning to learn about it.

"In promotion it is important to understand where other people are and think things through an empathetic lens enough to deconstruct why people think the way they are, which contributed to this framework of thinking," he said. "Then we can target those things and help them up that ladder."

Balaji and his group want to ensure that their letter helps the South Asian community become permanent supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rewriting his narrative about Black Lives Matter

Simmi Patel is the brain behind Paper Samosa, a store that fuses pop culture from South Asia and the West with colorful and meme-like publications and products.

While Patel generally does playful content, he told CNN that he wanted to find out what to say and how to say it, amid today's thirst for understanding.

In various Instagram posts, titled "It's time for our South Asian mothers, fathers, aunts, and uncles to rewrite their narratives," Patel creates a dialogue between two characters, emulating a conversation that many South Asians may find themselves having in their family. group texts, places of worship or community meetings.

"I think it was important to shake people up with these statements," he said. "We cannot just walk away and say this is not our problem."

It was important to Patel to reach her illustrations from a place of understanding and compassion, along with objective statements, she says.

Six women established the California-based advocacy group South Asians for Black Lives in 2019. Their goal is to "amplify black voices and also increase the efforts of the South Asian community to become better allies."

Through social media posts and online resources, South Asianns for Black Lives provides the building blocks for starting conversations about how to tackle fighting blackness in neighborhoods and communities.

Haleema Bharoocha, a group volunteer, said the organization is working on a curriculum for the fall.

"There have been a lot of people jumping from consciousness directly to action without doing the job of education or self-questioning and really thinking about how to intentionally participate in a sustainable partnership and not just show up at a protest," he said.

& # 39; Do this well & # 39;

The stereotype that Asians are the "model minority" has long been used to minimize racism and drive a gap between Asians and black Americans, says Emily Chi, who recently graduated from Harvard Kennedy School with a master's degree. in public policy.

"Our privilege and our proximity to whiteness and the lies we believe about our model minority status have always been hurting communities of color," Chi told CNN. "(So) we have always had a responsibility to do this well."

Chi and Joan Moon, a researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School, worked with their colleagues to create the "Resources against Racism for Asian Americans" toolkit. It's a 20-page Google document packed with different resources that people can use to better educate themselves and their families.

From links to articles on fighting blackness in Asian communities, to a video link on racial justice by Trevor Noah with Chinese subtitles, the document offers resources to help start a conversation, and dozens of users view it daily.

"It shouldn't be up to black members of society to talk to other people," Moon said. "Asians have to be talking to other Asians to create spaces to do the tough reflexes that are required to release the burden on our black peers."