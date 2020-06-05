Melissa Rauch’s 5 Best Movies & TV Shows (According To IMDb)

From small parts to starring roles and animation, these are the best Melissa Rauch roles, according to IMDb.

Some actors work primarily in film, while others focus on television. Melissa Rauch belongs to the second category. Born in 1980 in New Jersey, Rauch performed a stand-up comedy while studying. Rauch is best known for playing Bernadette in Big Bang Theory but he has been acting for a while and has portrayed many interesting roles.

RELATED: Which Big Bang Theory Character Is Based On Your Zodiac?

Her first IMDb credit is from 2006 and since then, she has appeared in both movies and on television, but mostly on television shows. Here are the top 10 Melissa Rauch movies and TV shows, according to the IMDb ranking.

10 I love you man: 7.0

Every actor needs to start somewhere, and Melissa Rauch is no exception. Before becoming famous on television, he was a glorified extra in the 2009 comedy. I love you man, about a man who wants to get married but discovers he has no close male friends, so he has to find the best man. Rauch's part was called "Jogger Woman Screaming in Sydney", and according to Rauch, she was very new to filming by the time she made some dumb mistakes.

9 9 Scooby Doo! And The Beach Beastie: 7.2

Melissa Rauch is no stranger to animated work, as this list will prove even later. But unlike his other job on this list, Scooby Doo! and the beach beast (2015) is not a television series but a short film. After Fred suffers a nervous breakdown, the gang decides to stay at a Florida resort, but they quickly realize there's a mystery lurking nearby. Melissa Rauch voiced Kiki Brownstone in the movie and it's nice to see that she looks a bit like herself, even as an animated character.

8 Orlando's hot wives: 7.4

Even people unfamiliar with this show will probably quickly figure out that it could be a comedy, judging by its name. The show focuses on the six headline "hot housewives" who live in Orlando and fight each other for almost anything. Melissa Rauch joined the show in an episode titled & # 39; Say You, Séance & # 39; in 2014 and played the role of Calliope.

7 7 Black Monday: 7.4

Melissa Rauch mainly plays small or large roles in comedies, a genre in which she excels. He also briefly joined the cast of the new television show. Black Monday where he played alongside other well-established actors such as Don Cheadle and Regina Hall.

RELATED: Which Big Bang Theory Character Is Based On Your Zodiac Sign?

The show focuses on a group of strangers taking on the old 1980s Wall Street boy's club. Melissa Rauch appeared in two episodes and played the role of Shira.

6 6 12 miles of wrong way: 7.6

Even those fans who like Melissa Rauch's most prominent acting parts might not know that she briefly appeared in the short-lived television series. 12 miles of bad road. The series had only one season and ran in 2007-2008. It focuses on a wealthy family living in Texas and the problems the family faces due to their wealth. Melissa Rauch played the role of Bethany for three episodes in total.

5 5 Robot chicken: 7.7

The TV show Robot chicken It is ideal for all people who don't take life too seriously or just want to see something crazy and fun. It is difficult to describe the show to those who did not watch it, as it does not have a consistent story. Either way, Melissa Rauch jumped onto the board of this train when she played the role of Betty Spaghetty in an episode titled Molly Lucero in: your friend's chest in 2019

4 4 True Blood: 7.8

Melissa Rauch has a knack for playing roles on some of the most popular recent television shows. That is also the case for the vampire series. True Blood. She played the role of Summer and appeared in six episodes in the third season.

RELATED: TBBT: 10 Girlfriends of Leonard, Raj and Howard We All Would Love to Date

Her character Summer was a cute girl who was in love with Hoyt Fortenberry. But even though Hoyt and Summer dated a bit, he was still in love with vampire Jessica and ended up choosing her.

3 Star vs. The forces of evil: 8.0

Many actors who are primarily known for their television work switch between live and animated television shows. Melissa Rauch is no exception and she voiced a character named Baby in the episode titled & # 39; Baby / Running with Scissors & # 39; in 2017. As for the plot of the show, it focuses on Star Butterfly who arrives on Earth, lives with a human family, and continues to fight villains from space and anyone who wants to cross her path. The show lasted four seasons, from 2015 to 2019.

2 The Big Bang Theory: 8.1

The TV show Big Bang Theory is one of the most successful sitcoms of the 21st century. It ran for 12 seasons and remains one of Melissa Rauch's most prominent roles. Rauch played the role of Bernadette Rostenkowski for a whopping 210 episodes. She went from working as a waitress to earning a doctorate. in microbiology and married Howard Wolowitz and had a daughter and son with him.

one The office: 8.9

Melissa Rauch's highest rated TV show on IMDb is the now legendary American comedy The office. Melissa Rauch appeared in a single episode in the show's sixth season, but she still managed to make an impression despite her character Cathy not having as many lines. Cathy was a new mother who was in the same hospital room with her baby as Pam. That led to a strange setback when Pam accidentally breastfed Cathy's baby instead of hers and Cathy wondered why her baby wasn't hungry.

NEXT: Big Bang Theory: The 5 Tallest (and 5 Shortest) Actors In The Cast



next

Scary Movie: 10 Big Names You Forgot To Star In The Popular Parody Franchise





