Mets hopefuls Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie may play key roles

Forget about playing during a pandemic, which is the most unlikely part of 2020.

Instead, it could be Yoenis Céspedes and Jed Lowrie both prepared for the Mets this season.

After watching Cespedes lead Seth Lugo into the depths during Thursday's intrabox game at Citi Field, GM Brodie Van Wagenen admitted that it made him think about what the slugger could do this season.

"Last week, we talked about Cespedes and my optimism and I made the final statement that (he) can hit," Van Wagenen said during a Zoom call on Friday. "What he has shown here, and everyone saw him hit the homer in the intra-squad game, we are very excited about the impact of his bat."

General manager and manager Luis Rojas noted that Cespedes needs to prove he can run the bases and play outfield, but his bat is still there, which according to Van Wagenen means the Mets "can start to dream a little bit." over the batter as he tries to get back from multiple foot surgeries.

Cespedes is not the only fragile Met Van Wagenen believes he could contribute by playing a 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In that same intrasquad game on Thursday, Lowrie doubled to midfield against Jacob deGrom in his first game since last year.

"We are starting to get more answers to the questions we had when we entered the camp," said Van Wagenen. "And Jed is a bit like Yoenis, which shows that the quality of his at-bats has not diminished with his layoff."

But also, like Cespedes, Lowrie has several hurdles to overcome before getting ready for the game after missing most of last season with a mysterious leg injury.

"As he progresses, we will learn more about his explosiveness and whether he can run and play defense effectively," said Van Wagenen. "But it is encouraging."

Rojas didn't even rule out the possibility of Lowrie playing third base sometime during the 60-game schedule.

But for a player who was limited to seven at-bats in his first season in Queens after signing a two-year, $ 20 million contract, the Mets will undoubtedly take some DH games from 36 years. Jeff McNeil believes he is at third base, unless Robinson Cano, who has not been in spring 2.0 training in at least three days due to unspecified reasons, cannot go.

"He has always been able to control the strike zone and work in situations where he digs deep into the counts and has quality at-bats," said Van Wagenen, a former Lowrie agent. “We saw (Thursday), double for Chrome from a 3-2 count and worked a hike on his second at-bat. You'll have to get Jed out. It won't come out. "

You just have to take it to the field.

The same could be said of Céspedes in the last two years. He underwent surgery on both heels in 2018 and then suffered ankle fractures last year after an accident on his ranch involving a boar.

"From the point of view of the coup, we can all agree that it looks pretty good," said Rojas. "Your timing is there (and) the tone recognition."

But Cespedes has yet to start running the bases in games and is said to be even further from playing in the outfield.

"He's been able to participate not only in what other people are doing, but he's also doing extra work while trying to rebuild the force," said Van Wagenen. "We are excited about where he is right now."

Rojas hopes there is more to come.

"He is positive and very confident about what he can do," said the manager. "The boys' reaction (to the home run was) just that they know that's what he can do. … He hit the home run and they said, 'That's me.' I'm excited about his attitude. He brings a lot home. club. He is a great presence. Cespedes is a force. It is great that he is in our corner and advances day by day. "