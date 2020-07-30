Michael Cohen can write a book while in home confinement: judge

Michael Cohen will be free to write his next revealing book on President Trump, but only from the comfort of his own home, in accordance with the stipulations of his home confinement agreement that ended Thursday.

The terms of his home confinement, which were agreed by the Bureau of Prisons and Cohen, say that the former Trump repairman can only leave his apartment to work or, unless he is "specifically granted permission to do otherwise. "

Cohen will be free to speak to the media and write his highly publicized book on Trump, according to the terms.

"There will be no specific media provision governing the home confinement of the petitioner," a court order describes the states of his home confinement.

The terms end a saga for Cohen that began when he was photographed by The Post eating dinner near his Upper East Side apartment in early July, as he was released from prison on leave for the coronavirus pandemic.

BOP took him back into custody the following week, when he refused to sign a home confinement agreement that would have prevented him from writing his revealing book and speaking to the media.

Hellerstein suggested last week that The Post article contributed to the retaliatory measures imposed on Cohen.

"Suddenly, when the New York Post article comes out and the Bureau of Prisons discovers that Cohen is writing a book … he imposed it on him with conditions," Hellerstein said at the July 23 hearing.

Cohen sued Attorney General William Barr and the Bureau of Prisons, alleging that his arrest and the terms of his home confinement agreement had violated his First Amendment Rights.

A Manhattan federal court judge agreed with Cohen and called the stipulations of his confinement at home "retaliation" because he planned to write a book about Trump.

"It is retaliation for their desire to exercise their First Amendment rights to publish a book and discuss the book … on social media," Hellerstein said.

Cohen was released from Otisville prison the next day and has been locked up in his apartment ever since.