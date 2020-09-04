Micro-Coil Winding Process for Medical Sensors

The most important rule when winding miniature medical sensors and the standard sensors is that the wires should not touch each other, especially when being wound round a core or any other shape. The first step is isolating and coating the wire with insulation and then winding it around a pin. When the production unit follows this process, they create induction from electromagnets. Whenever a manufacturer uses copper wires, they must insulate them. However, other materials used are normally resistant to voltage breakdown from high temperatures. The winding process normally produces shaped coils.

What is the coil winding process for medical sensors?

The most important aspect of the coil winding process is its size. The coils used in medical processes like inserting them into veins should be 0.8mm in diameter inclusive of the insulation. To achieve this specialized production, a manufacturer has to have unique designer machinery. They make the most common coils out of insulated copper wires, and then wind them on a pin.

For a manufacturer to set themselves apart from their competition, their primary goal should be to produce the thinnest wound coil in the world. To achieve this, the coil must be thinner than 8 microns.

How do coils differ from each other?

The major difference in these coils is their electric value, caused by the difference in their sizes. What make them different are the shapes it winds them into which are: circular, rectangular, or elliptical. It doesn’t matter what the shape of the coil is, the innermost and outermost dimensions are the most crucial aspect of the coils.

What is the preparation process of creating micro-coils?

A manufacturer who intends to produce miniature sensors, their first step is having the technical knowledge on how to wind miniature coils. The next step is ensuring that they own unique designer machinery that isn’t found in the standard manufacturing of coils or anywhere else.

A manufacturer needs to use a specialized engineer to design and make unique designer machinery for coil production. They cannot buy the machinery to manufacture wound coils since it does not exist. The process of soldering or production of miniature coils needs specialized designer machinery and can only be done by creating machinery that has been in built by a manufacturer.

Manufacturers create miniature devices that are connective by using very fine wires to produce components that are inductive. Manufacturers achieve this by involving more than one technology that is innovative. The technology they choose to use is based on the different methods used when dealing with other metals or copper that is wound down to the serial size of 9 microns or 0.00035 inches. It’s a delicate process to handle wires that are thinner than a human hair, especially when the use of these wires should hold up when subjected to diverse environmental factors.

You should expect that any manufacturer that can produce these wound coils can produce the devices that monitor the tension and control the position of these wires. This manufacturer should be the best in the field of producing miniature medical sensors.