Microsoft president calls for federal regulation of facial recognition technology

His comments came days later Microsoft ( MSFT ) and fellow tech giants IBM ( IBM ) and Amazon ( AMZN ) They all implemented limitations on plans to sell facial recognition technology in the wake of recent protests against racism. However, Smith paused when saying that the company would avoid selling to other federal agencies.

"Today we do not provide facial recognition technology to any federal law enforcement agency and we certainly will not provide facial recognition technology in any setting that leads to bias against people," said Smith.

"We will not allow our technology to be used in any way that puts people's fundamental rights at risk. Now I will say that the federal government is a broad government, there is much more than the law enforcement involved."

Smith urged lawmakers to develop federal regulations for facial recognition tools, adding to Big Tech's growing pressure in Congress to replace a patchwork of state and local legislation with a national law covering the cutting-edge tool.

"We need to start bothering this topic separately, to better understand it and move beyond a binary conversation of: allow or ban it," said Smith. "And think: what's the correct way to regulate it?"

Smith has been calling for such regulation for years. Microsoft participated in the passage of a state law in Washington regulating the use and testing of facial recognition technology, which Governor Jay Inslee signed in March.

One of the main concerns with facial recognition technology is that, in some cases, it has been shown to frequently misidentify people of color and women. More recently, fears of racial discrimination and the police use of surveillance technology gained new urgency amid nationwide protests about racial justice and police brutality.

Smith suggested that Washington law could provide a blueprint for federal legislation.

"It says it cannot offer facial recognition technology unless it makes its service available for testing," Smith said, adding that the rule encourages companies to eliminate bias in their technology. He said the law also requires police to obtain court approval to use the technology, and that the government cannot use it in situations where citizens are exercising their first amendment rights, such as during protests.

Following Microsoft's announcement that it will not sell the technology to the police, President Donald Trump retweeted a post calling for Microsoft to ban federal contracts.

Smith said he has not spoken to the president about the tweet, but does not expect it to affect his engagement with the Trump administration, which he has advised on other issues, such as reopening the economy.

"It was a tweet," said Smith. "We are focused on doing the right thing every day, and doing the right thing whether it's to reopen the economy, the right thing when it comes to supporting the defense department, the right thing when it comes to facial recognition …" We always want to keep a constructive level of conversation. "

About Big Tech's antitrust battle

Smith also addressed another hot topic in the Big Tech world: the antitrust scrutiny that is currently being directed at other companies, including Apple ( AAPL ) , Amazon and Google ( GOOGL ) .

Smith said the barriers to entry for smaller technology companies are even higher than two decades ago, when he led Microsoft's efforts to resolve its own antitrust disputes.

"If you look at the industry today, I think what you find is that you see more and more app stores that have created higher walls and much more formidable doors to access other apps than anything that existed in the industry 20 years ago." said.

"(Other platforms) impose requirements that increasingly say that there is only one way to access our platform and that is to go through the door that we have created ourselves," Smith said. "In some cases, they create a very high price or a toll. In some cases, 30 percent of all your income has to go to the toll booth, if you want."

He said that lawmakers in the United States and elsewhere should consider regulations for app stores, taking into account elements such as the rules on app development for certain platforms and the set costs to do so.